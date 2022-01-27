PointsBet Becomes First Sportsbook to Offer Live Same Game Parlay Bet Types for NFL and NBA Contests

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today announced it is the first sportsbook to offer live, in-game, same game parlay options for NFL and NBA contests as a part of its OddsFactory proprietary technology integration. Clients now have the ability to instantly build their perfect PointsBet "Live Same Game Parlay" while tracking odds, player performance, and team stats.

"At PointsBet, we're focused on refining our technology to ensure we're aligning with the type of online sports betting experience our customers seek, and based on the trends we're tracking, sports fans and bettors not only want to bet live, but they also want the ability to build a same game parlay live," said Mark Hughes, Group Chief Operating Officer at PointsBet. "We're thrilled to now be able to offer live same game betting opportunities to our customers, and to be the first sportsbook to do so is a testament to our team's commitment to providing the best product and enhancing the user experience."

Customers will have the ability to choose any live NFL and NBA event, select the "same game parlay" tab, and parlay multiple outcomes in that select game while watching live. Users will also have access to boost their live same game parlay odds with PointsBet's daily Parlay Booster. For the best user experience, customers can place a live same game parlay bet during timeouts and breaks in play.

PointsBet is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA, and the Official Sports Betting Partner of NBC Sports.

"Elevating the betting experience for our customers and tapping into innovation is part of PointsBet's core mission," said Kyle Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at PointsBet USA. "With the addition of our exclusive, live betting feature, we now have another way to help sports fans, and bettors embody the Live Your Bet Life mantra."

PointsBet recently broke ground in becoming the first U.S. sports betting provider to offer clients live, in-game betting opportunities with zero suspensions across the core markets of spread and moneyline as part of a test run during NBC's broadcast of the NFL Wildcard Playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

PointsBet currently operates its sports betting product in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia, with online casinos in Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Contact: Patrick Eichner, patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

