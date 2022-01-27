Porter Capital Group Starts 2022 with Strategic New Hires in Sales and Marketing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Group, a leading provider of working capital solutions, is pleased to announce the additions of Ashley Coniglio, Josh Linhardt and Michelle Milhoan to the Sales and Marketing teams.

Porter Capital Funding and Helping Businesses Grow (PRNewsfoto/Porter Capital) (PRNewswire)

"At Porter, we continue to build our team with the skill sets needed for growth. In 2021 our total invoice volume funded was $983 million. We welcome our new team members and look forward to continued success in 2022. These strategic new hires will bring both valuable insights and industry experience to their roles," said Marc Porter, CEO of Porter Capital.

Ashley Coniglio, Director of Marketing, Porter Freight Funding: Coniglio has over eight years of experience in marketing and specializes in digital marketing and data analysis. In her new role, she will be responsible for demand generation and digital and social engagement. Prior to joining Porter Freight Funding, Coniglio was a Digital Marketing Specialist at Thompson Tractor Company, where she managed digital marketing strategy for 30 brands and 200 product lines. She holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations from the University of Alabama.

Josh Linhardt, Business Development Officer, Porter Freight Funding: Linhardt brings over six years of sales and project management experience to the Porter Freight sales team. He served as a Business Development Officer for Provident Commercial Finance prior to joining the Porter team. Linhardt focuses on relationship building and has a proven track record of increasing sales. He holds a degree in Business Management from Front Range Community College.

Michelle Milhoan, Vice President of Marketing, Porter Capital Corporation: Prior to joining the Porter team, Milhoan held several Sales and Marketing leadership positions within Technology and Finance and most recently managed a private consulting practice providing marketing advisement to small and mid-sized companies. At Porter, Milhoan leads marketing with a focus on business development strategy, brand positioning and digital and social engagement. She holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from The George Washington University School of Business.

Porter Capital Corporation and the transportation division, Porter Freight Funding, continue to grow by providing innovative working capital solutions and exceptional customer service.

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $20 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working-capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency.

To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-800-737-7344 or visit its official website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Porter Capital