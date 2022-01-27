Roomex To Double Headcount And Rapidly Expand In 2022 After Year Of Record Growth

The travel and spend management company will be scaling up and hiring for new roles across the business including engineering, product, and sales.

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomex, the leading travel and spend management platform for the mobile workforce, today announced its intent to double its headcount this year to facilitate the company's ambitious growth plans. Based in Dublin, with offices in Boston, London, and Munich, the company currently employs over 70 people and is looking for both hybrid and fully remote employees worldwide.

Roomex is the leader in workforce travel management. The Roomex platform helps customers book, manage and pay for all of their accommodation and expenses in one place - bringing control and visibility into all travel spend. The platform is an ideal solution for workforce companies that carry out project-based work that cannot be done from behind a desk. With a strong foothold already in the UK and Ireland, and a recent successful launch in Germany, the company has major growth plans for the US market, winning its first business in the region in December 2021.

"Despite the disruption to the travel sector since the arrival of COVID-19, we've grown our 2021 revenue well above pre-pandemic levels," says Garry Moroney, CEO of Roomex. "Between seeing great traction in Germany and entering the US market, it's an exciting time at Roomex. Attracting the right people to help us scale our business is key for our continued success."

Roomex recently announced strategic partnerships with Trainline, Europe's leading rail provider, and AirPlus, a leading international provider of corporate payment solutions. In the US, Roomex is partnering with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) to share expertise and conduct research on workforce travel issues.

About Roomex

Roomex is the leading travel and spend management platform for the mobile workforce. Supported by travel experts, Roomex helps customers book, manage and pay for all accommodation, rail and expenses in one place - saving both time and money. Founded in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Boston, London, and Munich, Roomex is on a mission to make workforce travel and spend management as seamless and cost-effective as possible. Say goodbye to tedious hotel searching, receipt hunting, and petty cash. Say hello to Roomex! To learn more, visit www.roomex.com.

