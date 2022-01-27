South Carolina's Liquor Stores Could Finally be Allowed to Open on Sundays

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, business owners, community organizations, and individual consumers announced the official launch of Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide, a state, grassroots coalition working to pass House Bill 3013, which would allow South Carolinians the right to vote on if liquor stores can open on Sundays in their county.

Cheers! Let SC Decide logo (PRNewswire)

"House Bill 3013 is a sensible solution that gives power to local voters," explains South Carolina Minority Leader Todd Rutherford. "Our coalition isn't asking for a broad, sweeping state-wide change – we are supporting this legislation so people in each county can decide if Sunday sales are right for them. That's why I'm sponsoring this bill."

Local referendums have been held throughout the state for over 20 years granting voters the right to decide if beer and wine can be sold in stores on Sundays in their county. But oddly, South Carolinians aren't allowed to vote on whether liquor stores can open on Sundays. Why? Because due to outdated prohibition-era laws, beer, wine, and liquor are not regulated the same way.

"As an Ambassador, I saw first-hand how outdated South Carolina laws create barriers in business and stand in the way of people investing in our state," says Ed McMullen, chairman of Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide. "We need to create an image that South Carolina is open for business. Let's bring South Carolina into the 21st century."

The current law does not reflect modern life as South Carolinians overwhelming support this issue throughout the state and across party lines. An August 2021 poll by RG Strategies shows 73% of South Carolina voters agree beer, wine, and liquor should be regulated the same way, and even more (77%) agree they should be able to vote on this issue.

About Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide

Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide is a coalition of business owners, community organizations, and individual consumers who believe it's reasonable and fair for stores and their patrons to have a say in how – and when – they shop. The goal is to pass House Bill 3013, which is currently being debated in the South Carolina Legislature, that would allow South Carolina voters to decide if they want liquor stores to be allowed to open on Sundays in their county. To learn more or join our growing coalition, visit https://www.letscdecide.org/.

Media Contact

Kaelyn Petrides

info@letscdecide.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide