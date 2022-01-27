TeachTown Honored in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Winner Recognition Awarded in the Primary Education Category

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum software for students with moderate to severe disabilities, announces today that its adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Primary Education category. enCORE is the only standards-based, adapted core-curriculum that utilizes evidence-based best practices derived from Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to provide access to the general education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

"We pride ourselves on the ability to deliver effective, teacher-friendly special education curriculum and solutions for students with extensive support needs," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, Chief Product Officer, TeachTown. She continues, "This award is a testament to the quality of enCORE and its ability to offer an equitable and inclusive education to students via adapted grade-aligned content, high quality, differentiated literature and integrated technology, regardless of mode of instruction."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 celebrates educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students in Primary, Secondary and Higher Education in 2021. The contest recognizes outstanding products that supported teaching and learning this past year.

"This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of the important work we do and the incredible capability we provide to educators, parents and clinicians to help students improve academic outcomes and life skills that will enable them to thrive," says Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. He states, "This level of recognition only fuels us to work harder to help bridge the gap between equity and access to the general education curriculum for our student population."

TeachTown, Inc., backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities.

