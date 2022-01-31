Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Record quarterly revenue, up 18%, and backlog and deferred revenue, up 52%, year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Harmonic ended 2021 with exceptional quarterly results, including record revenue and bookings", said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our results reflect continuing strong sales growth in our Cable Access segment and solid operating profit in our transforming Video segment. We exited the year with record backlog and deferred revenue and expanding customer relationships, providing Harmonic with a strong foundation for sustained momentum as we enter 2022 and continue to execute on our video streaming and broadband cable access growth strategies."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $155 .8 million, up 18% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 50.0% and non-GAAP 50.5%, compared to GAAP 54.4% and non-GAAP 55.3% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $15 .1 million and non-GAAP income $20 .6 million, compared to GAAP income $16.8 million and non-GAAP income $23.4 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $23 .8 million compared to $26.4 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $19.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $17.6 million , compared to GAAP net income $13.5 million and non-GAAP net income $20.0 million in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.18 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.13 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.20 in the year ago period

Cash: $133.4 million , up $34.8 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 73 customers, up 66% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 4.8 million served cable modems, up 82% year over year

VOS® streaming revenue up 56.5% year over year; streaming SaaS revenue up 133% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 155.8

$ 126.3

$ 131.5

$ 155.8

$ 126.3

$ 131.5 Net income

$ 19.9

$ 1.5

$ 13.5

$ 17.6

$ 9.5

$ 20.0 Diluted EPS

$ 0.18

$ 0.01

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.20

















Other Financial Information Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 23.8

$ 14.8

$ 26.4 Bookings for the quarter $ 267.3

$ 114.3

$ 206.4 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 441.0

$ 333.3

$ 290.5 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 133.4

$ 128.4

$ 98.6

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q1 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 64.0

$ 70.0

$ —

$ 134.0

$ 69.0

$ 80.0

$ —

$ 149.0 Gross margin % 56.0 %

36.0 %

(0.9) %

44.7 %

57.0 %

38.0 %

(0.8) %

46.0 % Gross profit $ 35.8

$ 25.2

$ (1.1)

$ 59.9

$ 39.3

$ 30.4

$ (1.1)

$ 68.6 Operating expenses $ 37.0

$ 22.0

$ 8.6

$ 67.6

$ 38.0

$ 23.0

$ 8.6

$ 69.6 Operating income (loss) $ (1.2)

$ 3.2

$ (9.7)

$ (7.7)

$ 1.3

$ 7.4

$ (9.7)

$ (1.0) Tax expense (3)











$ (1.8)













$ (1.8) EPS (3)











$ (0.10)













$ (0.04) Shares (3)











104.6













104.6 Cash (3)











$ 110.0













$ 120.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 275.0

$ 295.0

$ —

$ 570.0

$ 289.0

$ 307.0

$ —

$ 596.0 Gross margin % 56.5 %

41.0 %

(0.5) %

48.0 %

58.3 %

43.6 %

(0.4) %

50.3 % Gross profit $ 155.4

$ 121.0

$ (2.6)

$ 273.8

$ 168.5

$ 133.9

$ (2.6)

$ 299.8 Operating expenses $ 146.0

$ 92.0

$ 28.3

$ 266.3

$ 150.0

$ 96.0

$ 28.3

$ 274.3 Operating income $ 9.4

$ 29.0

$ (30.9)

$ 7.5

$ 18.5

$ 37.9

$ (30.9)

$ 25.5 Tax expense (3)











$ (7.4)













$ (7.4) EPS (3)











$ (0.34)













$ (0.17) Shares (3)











106.0













106.0 Cash (3)











$ 100.0













$ 110.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 64.0

$ 70.0

$ 134.0

$ 69.0

$ 80.0

$ 149.0 Gross margin % 56.0 %

36.0 %

45.6 %

57.0 %

38.0 %

46.8 % Gross profit $ 35.8

$ 25.2

$ 61.0

$ 39.3

$ 30.4

$ 69.7 Operating expenses $ 37.0

$ 22.0

$ 59.0

$ 38.0

$ 23.0

$ 61.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.3

$ 4.3

$ 4.6

$ 2.8

$ 8.5

$ 11.3 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.01









$ 0.06 Shares (2)







111.7









111.7 Cash (2)







$ 110.0









$ 120.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 275.0

$ 295.0

$ 570.0

$ 289.0

$ 307.0

$ 596.0 Gross margin % 56.5 %

41.0 %

48.5 %

58.3 %

43.6 %

50.7 % Gross profit $ 155.4

$ 121.0

$ 276.4

$ 168.5

$ 133.9

$ 302.4 Operating expenses $ 146.0

$ 92.0

$ 238.0

$ 150.0

$ 96.0

$ 246.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.0

$ 33.9

$ 48.9

$ 24.1

$ 42.8

$ 66.9 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.26









$ 0.40 Shares (2)







112.6









112.6 Cash (2)







$ 100.0









$ 110.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, January 31, 2022. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 4465157). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 4465157).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a loss of $0.5 million resulting from the conversion and settlement of the remaining $8.1 million of our convertible notes due in December 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022.We have excluded these losses from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the losses are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,431

$ 98,645 Accounts receivable, net 88,529

66,227 Inventories 71,195

35,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,972

38,132 Total current assets 323,127

238,035 Property and equipment, net 42,721

43,141 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,968

27,556 Other non-current assets 56,657

39,117 Goodwill 240,213

243,674 Total assets $ 693,686

$ 591,523







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 36,824

$ — Other debts, current 4,992

11,771 Accounts payable 64,429

23,543 Deferred revenue 57,226

54,294 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,346

7,354 Other current liabilities 53,644

50,333 Total current liabilities 224,461

147,295 Convertible debt, non-current 98,941

129,507 Other debts, non-current 12,989

10,086 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 29,120

26,071 Other non-current liabilities 31,379

20,262 Total liabilities $ 396,890

$ 333,221







Convertible debt 883

— Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 102,959 and 98,204

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively 103

98 Additional paid-in capital 2,387,039

2,353,559 Accumulated deficit (2,087,957)

(2,101,211) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,272)

5,856 Total stockholders' equity 295,913

258,302 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 693,686

$ 591,523

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 119,340

$ 98,787

$ 369,767

$ 252,014 SaaS and service 36,464

32,741

137,382

126,817 Total net revenue 155,804

131,528

507,149

378,831 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 65,135

45,795

195,445

126,948 SaaS and service 12,731

14,171

51,962

56,886 Total cost of revenue 77,866

59,966

247,407

183,834 Total gross profit 77,938

71,562

259,742

194,997 Operating expenses:













Research and development 27,368

20,667

102,231

82,494 Selling, general and administrative 35,357

32,615

138,085

119,611 Amortization of intangibles —

755

507

3,019 Restructuring and related charges 67

750

110

2,322 Total operating expenses 62,792

54,787

240,933

207,446 Income (loss) from operations 15,146

16,775

18,809

(12,449) Interest expense, net (2,706)

(2,737)

(10,625)

(11,509) Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

(528)

—

(1,362) Other income (expense), net 28

(84)

687

(897) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,468

13,426

8,871

(26,217) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7,389)

(39)

(4,383)

3,054 Net income (loss) $ 19,857

$ 13,465

$ 13,254

$ (29,271)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.14

$ 0.13

$ (0.30) Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ (0.30) Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic 102,768

97,938

101,484

96,971 Diluted 110,474

100,316

106,171

96,971

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 13,254

$ (29,271) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,546

11,737 Amortization of intangibles 507

3,970 Stock-based compensation 24,056

18,040 Amortization of convertible debt discount 6,308

7,058 Amortization of warrant 1,741

1,746 Foreign currency remeasurement (5,126)

6,391 Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

1,362 Deferred income taxes (6,197)

(105) Provision for doubtful accounts and returns 4,142

1,666 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 3,460

1,847 Other non-cash adjustments, net 181

409 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (26,722)

21,186 Inventories (39,338)

(8,195) Other assets (3,096)

11,556 Accounts payable 42,303

(18,173) Deferred revenues 15,014

19,751 Other liabilities (2,016)

(11,812) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,017

39,163 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (12,975)

(32,205) Net cash used in investing activities (12,975)

(32,205) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt —

(7,999) Payment of convertible debt issuance costs —

(672) Proceeds from other debts 3,861

9,398 Repayment of other debts and finance leases (6,169)

(6,646) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 12,311

5,472 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,064)

(1,662) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,939

(2,109) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,195)

738 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 34,786

5,587 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,645

93,058 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 133,431

$ 98,645

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

October 1, 2021

December 31, 2020 Geography















Americas $ 102,929 66 %

$ 86,215 68 %

$ 84,916 65 % EMEA 40,096 26 %

30,283 24 %

34,825 26 % APAC 12,779 8 %

9,823 8 %

11,787 9 % Total $ 155,804 100 %

$ 126,321 100 %

$ 131,528 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 87,263 56 %

$ 70,157 56 %

$ 66,673 51 % Broadcast and Media 68,541 44 %

56,164 44 %

64,855 49 % Total $ 155,804 100 %

$ 126,321 100 %

$ 131,528 100 %



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Geography









Americas $ 335,731 66 %

$ 219,394 58 % EMEA 126,427 25 %

117,126 31 % APAC 44,991 9 %

42,311 11 % Total $ 507,149 100 %

$ 378,831 100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 280,009 55 %

$ 211,684 56 % Broadcast and Media 227,140 45 %

167,147 44 % Total $ 507,149 100 %

$ 378,831 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,092

$ 69,712

$ 155,804

$ —

$ 155,804 Gross profit 50,589

28,080

78,669

(731)

77,938 Gross margin % 58.8 %

40.3 %

50.5 %





50.0 % Operating income 15,225

5,408

20,633

(5,487)

15,146 Operating margin % 17.7 %

7.8 %

13.2 %





9.7 %





















Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 68,729

$ 57,592

$ 126,321

$ —

$ 126,321 Gross profit 42,534

24,165

66,699

(545)

66,154 Gross margin % 61.9 %

42.0 %

52.8 %





52.4 % Operating income 7,904

3,903

11,807

(6,436)

5,371 Operating margin % 11.5 %

6.8 %

9.3 %





4.3 %





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,044

$ 45,484

$ 131,528

$ —

$ 131,528 Gross profit 48,336

24,437

72,773

(1,211)

71,562 Gross margin % 56.2 %

53.7 %

55.3 %





54.4 % Operating income 13,529

9,918

23,447

(6,672)

16,775 Operating margin % 15.7 %

21.8 %

17.8 %





12.8 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 288,507

$ 218,642

$ 507,149

$ —

$ 507,149 Gross profit 169,468

93,191

262,659

(2,917)

259,742 Gross margin % 58.7 %

42.6 %

51.8 %





51.2 % Operating income 28,460

15,599

44,059

(25,250)

18,809 Operating margin % 9.9 %

7.1%

8.7 %





3.7 %





















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 242,510

$ 136,321

$ 378,831

$ —

$ 378,831 Gross profit 132,092

66,661

198,753

(3,756)

194,997 Gross margin % 54.5 %

48.9 %

52.5 %





51.5 % Operating income (loss) 1,326

11,651

12,977

(25,426)

(12,449) Operating margin % 0.5 %

8.5 %

3.4 %





(3.3) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,804

$ 77,938

$ 62,792

$ 15,146

$ (2,678)

$ 19,857 Stock-based compensation —

506

(4,689)

5,195

—

5,195 Restructuring and related charges —

225

(67)

292

—

292 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —









—

1,621

1,621 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —









—

—

(9,347) Total adjustments —

731

(4,756)

5,487

1,621

(2,239) Non-GAAP $ 155,804

$ 78,669

$ 58,036

$ 20,633

$ (1,057)

$ 17,618 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.0 %

40.3 %

9.7 %

(1.7) %

12.7 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.5 %

37.2 %

13.2 %

(0.7) %

11.3 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.18 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















110,474



Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 126,321

$ 66,154

$ 60,783

$ 5,371

$ (2,899)

$ 1,530 Stock-based compensation —

545

(5,891)

6,436

—

6,436 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

1,592

1,592 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(108) Total adjustments —

545

(5,891)

6,436

1,592

7,920 Non-GAAP $ 126,321

$ 66,699

$ 54,892

$ 11,807

$ (1,307)

$ 9,450 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

48.1 %

4.3 %

(2.3) %

1.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

43.5 %

9.3 %

(1.0) %

7.5 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.09 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















106,421



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 131,528

$ 71,562

$ 54,787

$ 16,775

$ (3,349)

$ 13,465 Stock-based compensation —

348

(3,955)

4,303

—

4,303 Amortization of intangibles —

—

(756)

756

—

756 Restructuring and related charges —

863

(750)

1,613

—

1,613 Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion —

—

—

—

528

528 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

1,607

1,607 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,262) Total adjustments —

1,211

(5,461)

6,672

2,135

6,545 Non-GAAP $ 131,528

$ 72,773

$ 49,326

$ 23,447

$ (1,214)

$ 20,010 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



54.4 %

41.7 %

12.8 %

(2.5) %

10.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



55.3 %

37.5 %

17.8 %

(0.9) %

15.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.13 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.20 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















100,316



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 507,149

$ 259,742

$ 240,933

$ 18,809

$ (9,938)

$ 13,254 Stock-based compensation —

2,346

(21,716)

24,062

—

24,062 Amortization of intangibles —





(507)

507

—

507 Restructuring and related charges —

571

(110)

681

—

681 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

6,305

6,305 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(8,425) Total adjustments —

2,917

(22,333)

25,250

6,305

23,130 Non-GAAP $ 507,149

$ 262,659

$ 218,600

$ 44,059

$ (3,633)

$ 36,384 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.2 %

47.5 %

3.7 %

(2.0) %

2.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.8 %

43.1 %

8.7 %

(0.7) %

7.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.12 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.34 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















106,171



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 378,831

$ 194,997

$ 207,446

$ (12,449)

$ (13,768)

$ (29,271) Stock-based compensation —

1,712

(16,328)

18,040

—

18,040 Amortization of intangibles —

950

(3,020)

3,970

—

3,970 Restructuring and related charges —

1,094

(2,322)

3,416

—

3,416 Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

1,362

1,362 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

7,058

7,058 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

2,291 Total adjustments —

3,756

(21,670)

25,426

8,420

36,137 Non-GAAP $ 378,831

$ 198,753

$ 185,776

$ 12,977

$ (5,348)

$ 6,866 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.5 %

54.8 %

(3.3) %

(3.6) %

(7.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %

49.0 %

3.4 %

(1.4) %

1.8 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.30) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.07 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















96,971 Non-GAAP



















98,633

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

October 1, 2021

December 31, 2020 Net income - GAAP $ 19,857

$ 1,530

$ 13,465 Provision for income taxes (7,389)

942

(39) Interest expense, net 2,706

2,686

2,737 Depreciation 3,151

3,231

3,054 Amortization of intangibles —

—

756 EBITDA 18,325

8,389

19,973











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 5,195

6,436

4,303 Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

—

528 Restructuring and related charges 292

—

1,613 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,812

$ 14,825

$ 26,417



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 13,254

$ (29,271) Provision for income taxes (4,383)

3,054 Interest expense, net 10,625

11,509 Depreciation 12,546

11,737 Amortization of intangibles 507

3,970 EBITDA 32,549

999







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 24,062

18,040 Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

1,362 Restructuring and related charges 681

3,416 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,292

$ 23,817



Q1 2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $134.0 to $149.0

$59.9 to $68.6

$(7.7) to $(1.0)

$(10.9) to $(4.2) Stock-based compensation expense —

1.0

9.5

9.5 Restructuring and related charges —

0.1

0.2

0.2 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

0.2 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

$1.7 to $0.8 Total adjustments —

1.1

9.7

$11.6 to $10.7 Non-GAAP $134.0 to $149.0

$61.0 to $69.7

$2.0 to $8.7

$0.7 to $6.5 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







44.7% to 46.0%

(5.7)% to (0.7)%

(8.1)% to (2.8)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







45.6% to 46.8%

1.5% to 5.8%

0.5% to 4.4% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





























GAAP























$(0.10) to $(0.04) Non-GAAP























$0.01 to $0.06 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP























104.6 Non-GAAP























111.7

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $570.0 to $596.0

$273.8 to $299.8

$7.5 to $25.5

$(36.0) to $(18.0) Stock-based compensation expense —

2.2

30.2

30.2 Restructuring and related charges —

0.4

0.7

0.7 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

30.9 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

$3.1 to $0.7 Total adjustments —

2.6

30.9

$64.9 to $62.5 Non-GAAP $570.0 to $596.0

$276.4 to $302.4

$38.4 to $56.4

$28.9 to $44.5 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.0% to 50.3%

1.3% to 4.3%

(6.3)% to (3.0)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







48.5% to 50.7%

6.7% to 9.5%

5.1% to 7.5% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





























GAAP























$(0.34) to $(0.17) Non-GAAP























$0.26 to $0.40 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP























106.0 Non-GAAP























112.6

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)





Q1 2022 Financial Guidance

2022 Financial Guidance Net loss - GAAP

$(10.9) to $(4.2)

$(36.0) to $(18.0) Provision for income taxes





1.8





7.4 Interest expense, net





1.2





4.9 Depreciation





2.8





11.7 EBITDA

$(5.1) to $1.6

$(12.0) to $6.0

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation





9.5





30.2 Loss on conversion





—





30.0 Restructuring and related charges





0.2





0.7 Adjusted EBITDA

$4.6 to $11.3

$48.9 to $66.9

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

