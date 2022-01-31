InventHelp Inventor Develops Aerodynamic Bullet (TRO-332)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."As an avid hunter I desired a bullet that would travel further with enhanced accuracy," said an inventor from Rimbey, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better bullet featuring dimples that would be similar to those on a golf ball."

He developed the BLONDIN BULLET to provide improved ammunition that would provide superior performance by offering greater range and accuracy. This invention would feature a simple design and would be comparable in price to available ammunition. Additionally, it could be used with existing weapons without modifications.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

