Select Registry, the Gold Standard of Independently Owned and Operated Properties, Inducted 15 Properties in 2021

LAKE OCONEE, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America , a diverse collection of over 250 bed and breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotels welcomed 15 properties into membership in 2021. These 15 new members represent independent properties across the U.S. from 11 different states:

Abbington Green Bed & Breakfast Inn & Spa Asheville, North Carolina

The historic Abbington Green Bed & Breakfast is a Colonial Revival style designed by the Biltmore Estate's on-site architect in 1908.

Barnstead Inn Manchester Center, Vermont

Tastefully renovated rooms and suites are tucked into an 1830s farmhouse and carriage house that has been updated with modern finishes including outdoor patios and firepits.

Four Oaks Inn Camden, South Carolina

Built in the 1860s, the inn's plantation-style, two-story architecture is the perfect backdrop to the historic city of Camden.

The Gillen House Luxury Bed and Breakfast Maxeys, Georgia

The Gillen House provides guests with a luxury stay in the quaint little country town of Maxeys set amongst the farmland, tree farms, and hunting preserves of eastern Georgia.

Good Medicine Lodge Whitefish, Montana

This spacious nine-room inn features a rustic northwestern Montana design and is only 36 miles from Glacier National Park

Hotel Fauchere Milford, Pennsylvania

This European-style, historic boutique hotel has 16 guestrooms with marble baths, fine and casual dining, and a corporate meeting facility.

Inisfree Farm Luxury Bed & Breakfast Pullman, Michigan

Situated on 30 private acres of nature, the renovated Italianate farmhouse, circa 1893 perfectly blends past and present, creating a beautiful, elegant boutique inn.

Nobnocket Boutique Inn Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

This seven-room Martha's Vineyard boutique hotel has a refreshingly contemporary interior design. The inn is located on two acres of woodland and gardens creating a secluded retreat for all who visit.

The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn West Harwich, Massachusetts

This 1870s sea captain's house was reimagined into an adult-only, highly acclaimed bed and breakfast, with eclectic and modern beachy décor.

Robyn's Inn Plymouth, Michigan

This historic 1903 home has been thoughtfully updated to offer luxury accommodations one block from downtown Plymouth.

Swanendele Inn St. Mary's Maryland

On a promontory in historic St. Mary's County, where the Potomac meets the Chesapeake Bay, Swanendele Inn offers 800 feet of waterfront and stunning view in a seven-room inn luxuriously appointed with artwork and antiques.

The Tranquil House Inn Manteo, North Carolina

Ideally situated in the historic downtown area of Manteo in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the property is reminiscent of seaboard inns of the 19th century.

Waterfront Hambleton Inn Bed & Breakfast . St. Michaels Maryland

The newly restored and renovated Waterfront Hambleton Inn Bed & Breakfast sits in the heart of the quaint Chesapeake Bay seaport village of St. Michaels.

Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Westbrook, Connecticut

Nestled between the Connecticut shoreline and the Connecticut River Valley, the inn was built in 1876 by a local sea captain. It has been beautifully restored and features nine guestrooms and a cozy cottage.

Woodley Park Guest House Washington, DC

Located in beautiful, historic Woodley Park, this property is convenient to many attractions in the Nation's Capital. Just steps away from the metro and minutes away from museums, monuments, the National Zoo, and the Kennedy Center.

"We are delighted to welcome these new members into our distinctive collection of independent properties," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Each new member is truly unique and diverse, differing in location, architectural style, and size. They will be in good company with our long-standing membership."

All new members inducted into Select Registry have passed the most comprehensive quality inspection in the industry. Guests of our distinguished properties are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience, a high level of professionalism, and a warm welcome. Our collection of lodges, luxury cabins, bed breakfasts, and boutique hotels have been the independent lodging industry's distinguished seal of approval for 50 years in 2022. Discover the Select Registry difference.

About Select Registry :

For 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 250 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

