College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 .

College Consensus Badge for the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs of 2022 (PRNewswire)

Programs were ranked using an average of tuition data and published scores from the most respected business rankings.

To qualify for the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 ranking, an accredited college or university must combine both affordability and educational excellence. Programs were ranked using an average of tuition data and published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.

The Top 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arkansas Tech University - College of Business

Augusta University - James M. Hull College of Business

Emporia State University - School of Business

Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business

Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business

Georgia Southwestern State University - College of Business and Computing

Henderson State University - School of Business

Jacksonville State University - School of Business & Industry

Kelce College of Business - Pittsburg State University

Longwood University - College of Business & Economics

Louisiana Tech University - College of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

North Carolina Central University - School of Business

Prairie View A&M University - College of Business

Sam Houston State University - College of Business Administration

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Southern Arkansas University - David F. Rankin College of Business

Texas A&M International University - A. R. Sanchez, Jr. School of Business

Texas A&M University - Texarkana's College of Business, Engineering, and Technology

University of Central Arkansas - College of Business

University of Nebraska at Kearney - College of Business and Technology

University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business

University of Texas of the Permian Basin - College of Business at the

Western Illinois University - College of Business and Technology

West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE College Consensus