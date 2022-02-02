SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today announced several Leadership promotions across the Company.

Elizabeth Bryant is promoted from Vice President Southwest Airlines University (SWA U) to Senior Vice President of People, Learning, & Development. This promotion is the first step to bringing together the efforts of the Company's People Department and Southwest Airlines University. Together, People and SWA U are charged with effective and timely hiring, training, and the long-term development and care of the People of Southwest Airlines, including the critical responsibility for onboarding the thousands of new Employees the airline is actively hiring. Since joining Southwest Airlines in 1997, Bryant has served in various leadership roles, including Manager of Leadership Development, Director of Leadership Development, and Senior Director of Talent Development. Bryant holds an undergraduate degree in Communication Studies from California State University Sacramento, and a Masters in Speech Communication from Indiana University.

Reid Grandle is promoted from Vice President to Senior Vice President Strategy & Planning. In addition to continuing to oversee Financial Planning and Analysis and Corporate Strategy, Grandle will also be responsible for formulating, facilitating, and communicating the strategic initiatives and future goals of the Company in collaboration with the Executive Leadership Team. Grandle joined Southwest in 2014 as a Director in Financial Planning & Analysis and has served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Innovation, and, most recently, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. Prior to joining Southwest, Grandle was a Principal in Oliver Wyman's aviation practice, where he advised companies on strategic, commercial, and operational issues. Reid holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Julia Landrum is promoted from Managing Director to Vice President Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A). Landrum will continue to lead the Financial Planning & Analysis Department and is responsible for ensuring the Company's business plan and budget remain in line with major Company initiatives, evaluating future trends and opportunities, and providing economic and industry analysis. She joined Southwest as a Senior Director in the Financial Planning & Analysis Department, supporting the Commercial organization. Prior to joining Southwest, Landrum served as Vice President, Revenue for Studio Movie Grill, and held leadership roles at The Home Depot, United Airlines, and Ernst & Young LLP. She holds a Master's of Business Administration degree from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Southern Methodist University.

Matt Louis is promoted from Senior Director Revenue Management Yield to Vice President Revenue Management and Pricing. Louis steps into this position as Kay Weatherford moves to an Executive Advisor role. Louis will oversee the Department that is responsible for optimizing all Southwest Airlines' passenger ticket revenue while supporting the carrier's low fare brand. During his tenure in Revenue Management, Louis has held several leadership roles and has had a hand in driving several large initiatives to improve revenue management processes and systems. He has a degree in Finance from Texas Christian University and joined Southwest Airlines as a fixed asset accountant in the Finance Department in 2002.

Wally Devereaux is promoted from Managing Director to Vice President Cargo & Charters. Devereaux leads the Cargo and Charters Team, which is dedicated to providing exceptional service and Hospitality to these unique and important Customers of Southwest Airlines. He joined Southwest in 1992, as a Customer Service Agent at Dallas Love Field. Devereaux held various positions in the Ground Operations, Public Relations, and Marketing Departments before joining the Cargo and Charters team in 1999, where he has held a variety of positions in the department. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Adam Carlisle is promoted from Senior Director to Vice President Labor Relations. Carlisle steps into this position as Russell McCrady moves to an Executive Advisor role. He will be responsible for the oversight of Labor Relations, working with the numerous labor organizations that support and represent Southwest Employees. Carlisle started at Southwest in 2007, and has since held a number of positions in Financial Planning & Analysis, Inflight Operations, and Labor Relations. Most recently, he served as Senior Director, Labor Relations and oversaw contract negotiations for several of the union-represented workgroups. Carlisle has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baylor University.

Steve Christl is promoted from Senior Director Regulatory Operations to Vice President Operations Strategy & Implementation. This newly-created role is part of the Strategy & Implementation function under Senior Vice President Operational Strategy & Design Justin Jones. Christl will drive two core strategic priorities that are part of the Company's five year plan: modernize the operation and maintain Southwest's low cost position. Captain Christl joined Southwest in 2004 as a Pilot, and since then has held a number of roles in Flight Operations and our Network Operations Control (NOC), serving most recently as the Senior Director, NOC Regulatory Operations.

Justin Rucker is promoted from Senior Director Technical Operations (Tech Ops) Planning to Vice President Tech Ops Planning and Performance. Rucker will be leading strategic planning and heavy maintenance planning, maintenance reliability, training, contract services, aircraft appearance, and business intelligence, supporting Southwest Airlines' fleet of 730 Boeing 737 aircraft. In his 17 years with the Company, Rucker has held a number of roles in Revenue Management & Pricing and Financial Planning & Analysis. He earned his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin Business Honors Program with a degree in Management Information Systems.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

