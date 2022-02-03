The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru) (PRNewswire)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that the Company would restate its previously issued financial statements from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, including statements in the Company's registration statement, and that the Company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. In connection with the restatement, the Company also announced the resignation of its CEO and its Executive Chairman. Following a Special Committee investigation into "certain sales of equity securities" made by and to individuals associated with the Company, Electric Last Mile Solutions determined that in November and December 2020, certain executives purchased equity in the Company "at substantial discounts to market value."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.88, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Electric Last Mile Solutions securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles