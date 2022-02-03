OVATION FOODS™ ANNOUNCES THE INTRODUCTION OF INNOVATIVE NEW NUTRIENT-DENSE, BIO FUNCTIONAL, HEALTHY SNACK FOODS.

WATERLOO, Wis., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OVATION FOODS unveiled its revolutionary new line of nutrient-dense CHICKEN STICK meat snacks that contain Eggsentials™ - a truly unique whole food breakthrough that is certain to reinvent the healthy snack food category.

Ovation Food-Logo (PRNewswire)

Unlike anything else on the market, each 1.6 ounce CHICKEN STICK touts a whopping 20 grams of Protein, ZERO Sugar, 175mg of Choline and over 35 additional naturally occurring nutrients that support whole body health. Choline (an essential brain nutrient, deficient in 92% of Americans) is critical to supporting brain health, focus and cognitive function. Best of all, this real food super snack is made from only a few ingredients; lightly seasoned 100% Chicken Breast and One Whole Egg from Eggsentials™ . Straight from the smokehouse to your house - with three delicious initial offerings; No Soy Teriyaki, Chili Lime and Smokehouse Original.

Eggsentials™ is one of the world's most innovative, natural, whole egg ingredients, delivering all of the bio functional and essential nutrients of one whole egg. This superfood ingredient is not a messy powder or a liquid; it is in fact, a shelf-stable Dried Whole Egg Bead that can nutritionally transform everyday foods, just like Ovation Foods' CHICKEN STICKS. In months ahead, OVATION FOODS will be introducing CHICKEN STRIPS and the Eggsentials™ as a stand-alone ingredient.

The nutrient claim for CHOLINE is an industry first for a meat product and is considered natural in its Eggsentials™ whole egg ingredient form. Egg is one of the best single dietary food sources of choline. Each amazingly delicious and incredibly nutritious CHICKEN STICK provides 30% Daily Value (DV) of this essential nutrient. To find out more about the significant health benefits of this incredible nutrient, and more... visit www.InOvationFoods.com today.

ABOUT OVATION FOODS

Ovation Foods' philosophy is driven by simplicity: To create the healthiest foods on the planet! The foods you eat should be naturally nutritious and beneficial. By using innovative food technologies and techniques, we protect and preserve the whole egg's inherent nutrients and deliver proven, bio functional benefits in healthy and delicious snacks. We're On A Mission From Good –creating Good Nutritious Foods, focusing on doing Good for the Environment, and by doing Good by Giving-with the ONE ANOTHER 501c3 organization that will help fight child malnourishment globally.

Ovation-Foods-Chicken-Sticks (PRNewswire)

