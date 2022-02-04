The Arbor at Delray Opening 2023: New Luxury Senior Living Community from The Arbor Company

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delray Beach area will soon have a new senior living option — The Arbor at Delray. The luxury-style senior living community, which is slated to open in early 2023, will offer seniors a lifestyle focused on wellness and meaningful social connections. The Arbor at Delray leasing center is now open, giving local seniors and their families a first look at the development and the opportunities that the community will bring.

The Arbor Company logo (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to offer another option for Florida seniors who enjoy the engaged living and upscale amenities of The Arbor Company," said Arbor Company president Judd Harper. "I'm confident that the community will be a welcome addition to the greater Delray Beach area."

The Arbor at Delray is a development of Alliance Residential Company, one of the leading multifamily managers and developers in the U.S. The Arbor Company, which operates six other senior living communities in Florida, will operate the community when it opens. The Arbor at Delray is expected to create approximately 100 jobs in the area.

Eric Francese, a senior living professional in the local area for more than 20 years, will lead the community as executive director. "I feel fortunate and excited to be leading this project, bringing first-class amenities and programs to the seniors of Delray Beach," said Francese. "With the management support of The Arbor Company and the dedication of our team, I look forward to providing future residents with the highest level of care in the area."

Of the 187 total units, The Arbor at Delray will feature 89 independent living apartments, 76 assisted living apartments, and 22 memory care residences. All options will include resort-style amenities and services that promote well-balanced, fulfilling lifestyles. Pet-friendly accommodations and covered parking are also available.

The community's amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio, as well as on-site therapy and rehabilitation. In addition to nutritious and delicious meals prepared by chefs, residents can choose from a variety of dining experiences, as well as specialized dining through the Dining with Dignity program. Additional services and amenities such as regular housekeeping and personal linen and laundry services allow residents to free up time on their schedules for fun activities both on-site and away. Concierge and scheduled transportation services are also available for off-site activities.

The community is located at 6595 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach, near the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Additional information about The Arbor at Delray is available at www.ArborDelray.com or by calling 561-710-2332.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction and acquisition of residential communities across 17 states and 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and workforce housing properties through its Prose brand. For more information, visit www.allresco.com.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

Media Contact

Bernadette Davis, 469-290-4495

media@bdaviscomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Arbor Company