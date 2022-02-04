Globant's New Sentinel Report on Digital Sales: 4 key enablers to increase revenue and customer engagement

"Imagining the Future of Sales" focuses on how companies can effectively improve their digital sales strategies and create better experiences for customers across channels

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, published its latest Sentinel Report, "Imagining the Future of Sales." The report details how companies can successfully create personalized, customer-centric experiences and explores how different industries such as financial services, energy, travel and telecommunications are adapting to the new digital sales landscape.

As the acceleration of e-commerce – 85% of global customers made an online purchase in 2020 (Statista, 2020) – digital channels became essential, primary sources for customer engagement. To help companies overcome the challenges of this new sales environment and accelerate digital sales, Globant's Sentinel Report recommends that brands merge business, marketing and technology within a 360° customer view, which requires multidisciplinary teams and advanced analytical capabilities.



"To create a comprehensive strategy with the primary goal of impacting the digital sales funnel, companies must have a complete understanding of what technologies, processes, and data already exists in-house and how it aligns with their sales ambitions," said Pablo Monge, Global Head of Digital Sales at Globant. "Today, we can integrate and connect technology and analytics with marketing and sales operations to create a seamless customer experience and meet the demands of today's consumers."

" Imagining the Future of Sales " presents four key enablers that give brands the power to improve their sales processes, better communicate with customers, break down organizational silos, maximize the value of their data, and produce personalized, customer-centric physical and digital experiences: Connected Data, Integrated Technology, Collaborative Operating Models, and Omnichannel Media.

The report also details the technologies, operating models, data management programs, and collaborative governance required for sales organizations to advance toward a successful digital future.

"Organizations in every industry can build stronger and more successful relationships with their customers by connecting data, integrating technology, leveraging multiple media channels, and collaborating on strategic operating models. This is how they can move confidently into the new era of digital and physical sales," added Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant.

For more information on the Sentinel Report and to download the full version of "Imagining the Future of Sales," click here.



Globant's Sentinel Reports are released every quarter to provide insights and guidance on cutting-edge technologies and business insights facing companies on their transformation journeys. Some of their previous editions were: Creating Memories is Now your New Brand, Navigating a New Sustainable Business Era , The Power of Augmented Change , and Reinventing Industries: The Infinite Game , among others.



About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

