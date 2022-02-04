Sempra to Report Full-Year 2021 Earnings February 25

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 25.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 25. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted by 7 a.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 25, on Sempra's website.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7611333, or it can be accessed on the company's website.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra