Wheelhouse, A New Oncomanagement Startup, Offers Patient-Centric Cancer Care Support to Employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2022 -- Wheelhouse LLC, a new healthcare startup dedicated to improving the cancer patient experience while also reducing industry costs, announced today it has launched in the U.S. and is closing its pre-seed round.

Backed by oncology industry leaders such as Nashville-based Radiation Business Solutions, as well as Apollo Healthcare founder and CEO Ben Frank, Wheelhouse is an industry solution that aims to improve patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and simultaneously reduce costs in the cancer care ecosystem.

"Wheelhouse has been a long time coming," says Frank. "We have been working in this industry for almost 20 years, helping patients deal with loopholes, paperwork, outdated policies, evolving care standards, and disparate provider systems. We've learned a lot about what works and what doesn't, and now we've formalized that into a new company aimed at revolutionizing the entire cancer care process. We are genuinely passionate about improving cancer patients' lives."

By partnering with employers and benefits plans, Wheelhouse will bring value-based care navigation and cancer prevention programs directly to managed populations. Wheelhouse's team aims to be agnostic to providers, health systems, or payors and navigate patients to the best - objectively measured – care. Wheelhouse's physician leadership will work hand-in-hand with physician groups in communities with Wheelhouse-managed populations to formulate care standards and pathways based on national cancer care guidelines.

At the same time, Wheelhouse will provide person-to-person support throughout the cancer journey and later through long-term survivorship. Patients will have access to Oncology Nurse Navigation, Care Coordination, Benefits Advisory, and Palliative Care consultations, as well as a newer concept in the oncology care continuum, Cancer Coaching.

Cancer Coaching is a unique approach to managing the emotional and personal impact of cancer. Coaches are typically cancer survivors, caregivers, or clinicians and use evidence-based methods to strengthen the emotional wellbeing of each patient throughout their cancer journey. Working with a Cancer Coach is proven to reduce unexpected sick days and improve overall work-life impact during a cancer diagnosis.

Wheelhouse is planning to grow its managed population to more than 100,000 lives in the next 12 months.

Wheelhouse is based in Nashville, TN with remote teams working in Florida, Oklahoma, Illinois, Washington, Michigan, and Alaska. More information can be found at www.wheelhousecares.com

