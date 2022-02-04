Work With AiDot launches Valentine's campaign with perfect home decoration gift

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot app runs a Valentine 's Day campaign starting from February 1st, 2022, till Valentine's Day on February 14th, 2022. Partnering Linkind, OREiN and Winees, "Work with AiDot" to meet Valentine's Day home decoration needs through a customized combination of multiple lighting scenes to create a romantic atmosphere.

Click for more information: https:/bit.ly/3rToSfZ

Partnered with Linkind, OREiN and Winees, "Work with AiDot" will provide 5000 units of gifts, including smart cameras, smart table lamps and smart LED bulbs to customers. They will send prizes within the campaign to help consumers with Valentine's Day home decoration ideas.

With all the enthusiasm, "Work with AiDot" provides plenty of options for Valentines home decoration Ideas：

The light dims and shifts, that means "I miss you":

Valentine's Day shall be more romantic by spending time with your lover. When sharing a candlelight dinner with your lover and spending a warm and romantic Valentine's night together, our smart table lamp (Linkind Smart RGB Table Lamp) can always create a suitable lighting atmosphere for you.

By using warm white and choose candlelight mode, it imitates the warmth and softness of candlelight and makes the breathing of loving.

Make a long distance relationship work:

Not every couple can meet each other with hand in hand on Valentine's Day, but through our home safety camera (Winees Indoor Security Camera), the distance between you and your lover is within inches. No matter where you are, home is always with you, of course, all about love.

Relaxing spa / warm accompanying:

A relaxing comfortable Thai massage with a dimmable warm light work with AiDot.

To get away from the boring and tiring daily job, spent some time having a soul relaxing Thai massage, with an alluring dim warm light. Do not resist the sleepiness, let the OREiN Smart Wi-Fi RGBW LED Light Bulbs guide you to the deepest galaxy.

Whether you decide to share a candlelight dinner with your lover, enjoy a Thai spa for soul relaxation, or care for your loved ones at any time, you can set up the corresponding mood and atmosphere before the selected time to greet them with a special Valentine's Day theme.

About Work with AiDot：

As an evolving integrated smart home eco-system, Work with AiDot is interconnected with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homekit, Conrad connects, Smartthings, etc. AiDot APP is fully compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Apple Home Pod and other voice assistants, also work with 20 partners' mainstream smart home devices. More details, visit: www.aidot.com.

Products connected to the Work with AiDot ecosystem can control collaboratively with multi-brands for ambient scenes. More brands will connect with this ecosystem in the future, which will enable more smart home devices to Work with AiDot to bring customers a convenient smart life and meet the needs of smart home scenes.

For more information, visit: www.aidot.com

Work with AiDot Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workwithaidot/

Contact: marketing@aidot.com

