Boston Children's Health Physicians' Specialty Divisions and Locations have been Recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP)

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is pleased to announce that the following specialty divisions and locations have been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as Patient-Centered Specialty Practices (PCSP).

Boston Children's Health PhysiciansNY & CT (PRNewswire)

Developmental Pediatrics (19 Bradhurst Avenue, Suite 2400N Hawthorne, New York 10532)

Pediatric Endocrinology (755 North Broadway, Suite 400 Sleepy Hollow, New York 10591)

Pediatric Gastroenterology (503 Grasslands Road, Suite 200 Valhalla, New York 10591)

Pediatric Gastroenterology (148 East Avenue, Suite 2N Norwalk, Connecticut 06851)

Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy, Immunology, and Sleep Medicine

(222 Westchester Avenue, Suite 403 West Harrison, New York 10604)

These BCHP divisions are the first pediatric specialty practices in NYS to achieve NCQA PCSP recognition. These divisions join an elite group of practices across the country that have been recognized for their commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.

This outstanding achievement was attained following an intensive vetting process based on industry-leading best practices. NCQA PCSP recognition means these divisions have achieved this status for providing evidence-based, person-centered care to their patients, have excelled in access, team-based care, care coordination with referring clinicians and have a commitment to continuous quality improvement. These divisions have done a great deal of work to prepare for this recognition.

"NCQA Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Recognition distinguishes practices that communicate, collaborate, and integrate care in ways that patients want and that improve quality," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "I commend the team at Boston Children's Health Physicians for its achievement and its commitment to continuous improvement."

BCHP's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Suzanne Kaseta said "This is a huge accomplishment and one that we are very proud of. Achieving recognition demonstrates that our providers and staff are committed to excellence and to taking the very best care of the patients they serve. Thank you and congratulations to all who have been involved in the transformation."

Gerard Villucci, Chief Executive Officer of BCHP commented on this accomplishment saying "Quality of care for patients is at the center of everything we do in BCHP. NCQA's Patient-Centered Specialty Practice recognition program is incredibly rigorous, and I am proud that BCHP has 5 specialty locations that are PCSP recognized. This recognition shows that BCHP is dedicated to providing the absolute best quality care to our patients. My sincere thanks to all those who have made this recognition possible."

Earning NCQA Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Recognition shows that the practice has undergone a rigorous review of its capabilities and is committed to sharing information and coordinating care. Recognition also signals to primary care practices that the specialty practice is ready to be an effective partner in caring for patients.

About Boston Children's Health Physicians

Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is a large multi-specialty group with more than 300 clinicians. BCHP proudly offers a full range of care to families in over 55 practices throughout New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. Working with partners at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth and New York Medical College, BCHP is dedicated to state-of-the-art patient care, excellence in medical education, and cutting-edge scientific research. BCHP is also part of the Boston Children's Hospital network of care, the #1-ranked children's hospital by U.S.News & World Report. For more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook @BCHPhysicians.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

CONTACT: Kristen DiBari, Boston Children's Health Physicians

914-594-2319 | kristen_dibari@bchphysicians.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Children's Health Physicians