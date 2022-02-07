Invesco, a global investment management firm, will list ETFs on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for the first time

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco has listed today (February 7th, 2022) its first Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE). The move reflects the growing demand for ETFs in Israel and the popularity of Invesco's product suite. The direct listing will simplify access for investors and support Invesco's ambition for further market share in a key jurisdiction. The firm plans to expand its range of ETFs listed on TASE in the coming months.

The initial products are a mix of Invesco's flagship UCITS ETFs as well as ones most popular with investors in the region. These include core portfolio holdings such as the Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF, the lowest-cost ETF in the EMEA market tracking the world's most widely followed index, and the Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF. The firm is also listing the Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF and two of the UCITS ETFs in its US sectors range for investors wanting more targeted exposure. An ESG version of the S&P 500 UCITS ETF is due for listing shortly.

Invesco's ETF business has had a physical presence in Israel since 2014, with growing demand from local investors contributing towards the firm's total USD 67.5 bn in EMEA ETF assets under management (AUM) as at the end of 2021. The firm saw 36% growth in AUM across the year, the largest percentage increase of any European ETF issuer with more than USD 20 billion in AUM. Of the USD 10.8 billion in net new assets gathered during 2021, the strongest capital flows were into its core US equity products, including over USD 3 billion into its S&P 500 UCITS ETF.

The TASE has become a major hub for ETFs in the region, although most of the products currently available are from local issuers. Following these initial Invesco listings, the exchange now has just over 30 ETFs from foreign issuers.

Gary Buxton, Head of EMEA ETFs at Invesco, said: "Israel has grown in importance for us as a business and this latest step to locally list some of our core and more innovative products is a natural reflection of this relationship and market dynamic. The country's investors, from institutions to retail, have welcomed ETFs as a low-cost, transparent and liquid investment vehicle and we expect further growth in 2022."

Shay Yona, Head of Israel Distribution at Invesco added: "We are pleased to expand our footprint outside of the traditional European exchanges and be joining the growth of the Israeli economy by being a member in the local financial eco-system. It is the first and important step both for Invesco and the local investors community to join forces and experience the advantages of our ETF's platform."

Ittai Ben Zeev, TASE CEO, said: "We're delighted to welcome Invesco's suite of products into the TASE. The move further illustrates the demand for ETFs in Israel and the attractiveness of the exchange in meeting the needs of both investors as well as large, global asset management firms such as Invesco. The listing will allow local investors to access to a wider range of investments and is part of our strategic plan to expand the range of services and products available to Israeli investors".

The full list of Invesco's ETFs being listed on the TASE today, are as follows:



Fund Bloomberg ticker Core Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc

Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF Acc

Sectors Invesco Health Care S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF Acc

Invesco Financials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF Acc



About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021.

For more information, visit: www.invesco.com.

Important information

This press release is intended for trade press use only. Please do not redistribute. All data is coming from Invesco as at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise stated. This document is by way of information only. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

The prospectus documentation describing the products, risks and related costs of Invesco's exchange-traded products as well as information on their portfolio composition are available for residents of countries where such products are authorised for sale at etf.invesco.com.

The products described on etf.invesco.com are not suitable for everyone. Investors' capital is at risk and they may get back less than they invested. Investors should not deal in these products unless they understand their nature and the extent of their exposure to risk. The value of these products can go down as well as up and can be subject to volatility due to factors such as price changes in the underlying instrument and interest rates.

It is recommended that potential investors study the prospectus before investing.

UCITS ETF's units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

For further information, please contact:

Invesco

Jane Drew

jane.drew@invesco.com

Telephone +44 20 3370 1104

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Hugh Fasken/ Borja Miquel/ Will Easton/ Saffron Wainwright

CDRETFInvesco@citigatedewerogerson.com

Telephone +44 20 7025 6400

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Orna Goren, Head of Communication & Public Relations Unit

Telephone +972 523400843

Mail: ornag@tase.co.il

View original content:

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.