Leading Foodservice Staffing Agency Names Director of Franchise Development Ahead of Nation-wide Expansion

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchef, a leader in temporary and permanent foodservice staffing and training, headquartered in Boston, Mass., has announced the hiring of Walter Miska as Director of Franchise Development. In anticipation of a major expansion, Miska and the executive team will be leveraging Snapchef's existing national preferred contracts with the world's leading foodservice providers to enable turnkey business opportunities across the country.

Snapchef is rapidly franchising in response to the shortage of qualified food service workers in the U.S.

Miska will develop the systems, policies, and procedures to build and direct a franchise development and support team that is focused on bringing the proven Snapchef model to every Snapchef franchise owner.

Miska has had a passion for growing businesses for nearly 20 years, successfully expanding various companies from craft beer to real estate. He has guided potential franchise owners through the process and is a mentor to new partner/owners. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil/Environmental Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Before joining the world of franchise development, Miska built, operated, and sold four successful small businesses of his own. During his time as a franchise owner, Miska received numerous recognitions including an Extraordinary Mentor Award, Hall of Fame status, and serving on the Franchise Advisory Council. As an independent, Miska was the owner of Escape Rooms, LLC in Westford, Mass. After immediate success of the stand-alone business, he launched the area's first mobile escape room and authored a multi-player, role-playing game book about escape rooms. Miska is a proud Rotarian, and Past President of his local club.

"I am passionate about nurturing and expanding great businesses like Snapchef," says Miska. "They are really multifaceted; they employ and train hundreds of people as well as fill a need in their communities."

Snapchef is expanding rapidly in its franchise development in response to the acute shortage of qualified culinary workers throughout the United States. The company currently employs more than 1,500 individuals, and places between 200 – 300 Snapchefs per week in a range of foodservice establishments including caterers, hospitals, universities, assisted living facilities, sports stadiums, corporate cafeterias and more.

"We are so thrilled to have Walter join Snapchef," says Todd Snopkowski, CEO of Snapchef, "he brings an amazing track record for success along with incredible knowledge and expertise in growing businesses."

Snapchef offers each of its new employees a 5-day basic training module that qualifies them for entry-level kitchen positions. To further their education and careers, Snapchef staff have the opportunity to complete the company's unique, 14-module "Fast Track" culinary training and education curriculum over the course of two to three years.

Snapchef is growing. The demand for skilled foodservice staff is at an all-time high across the nation. The company is currently scouting cities that can most benefit from its proven business plan. Snapchef not only provides franchise owners with the potential for a lucrative business, but also an opportunity to positively impact the people and communities around them.

About Snapchef Snapchef is a family-owned and operated company specializing in temporary and permanent foodservice staff placement. Partnered clients include major universities, hospitals, five-star hotels, sports arenas, assisted living facilities, caterers, and corporate cafeterias. Daniela and Todd Snopkowski, owners of Snapchef, were awarded the 2015 Small Business Person of the Year Award for Massachusetts by the SBA in recognition of its positive impact on the small business sector and its workforce development efforts in Massachusetts.

For more information on Snapchef franchise opportunities visit https://snapchef.com/franchise

CONTACT: Shelly Andrews

sandrews@benchmark-strategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Snapchef