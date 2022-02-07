PAR is heading to Boston for NASP Convention

LUTZ, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) Annual Convention is back in-person, and PAR is proud to be a platinum sponsor. NASP 2022 will take place in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center from February 15–18.

(PRNewsfoto/PAR, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Attendees can stop by the PAR booth (#306) to view many of our latest products, including the Feifer Assessment of Childhood Trauma (FACT) Teacher Form and the new Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function, Second Edition (BRIEF2) Score Report, updated Interpretive Report, and new Interventions Handouts. Orders placed at the PAR booth during NASP are eligible for a 15% discount plus free ground shipping.

Several PAR authors and staff will be presenting throughout the week, including BRIEF2 coauthor Peter K. Isquith, PhD; FACT and Feifer Assessment of Writing (FAW) author Steven G. Feifer, DEd; Cognitive Assessment System, Second Edition (CAS2) coauthor Jack Naglieri, PhD; and PAR staff members Carrie Champ Morera, PsyD, Terri Sisson, EdS, and Theo Miron, PsyS. Visit the PAR Conferences and Workshops page for time and location information.

Additionally, PAR will be sponsoring a special session on Wednesday, February 16 from 9–9:50 a.m. titled "Assessing Emotional Disturbance in Schools: The Emotional Disturbance Decision Tree," presented by staff members Carrie Champ Morera, PsyD, and Theo Miron, PsyS.

There's still time to register for NASP 2022 and take part in the event in Boston. Learn more.

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc.com.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments and related materials. For more than four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PAR, Inc.