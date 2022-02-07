Trialjectory Raises $20 Million to Transform the Cancer Care Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory ("the Company"), the AI-powered decision-support platform for patients, health-care providers and pharma, announced today that it has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from new investor JAL Ventures and from existing investors Contour Venture Partners, Rho Capital and TIA Ventures. Trialjectory will use the funding to transform cancer care by defining a new market category focused on delivering personalized, treatment decision-support and a new way for pharma to offer an authentic, patient-centered experience.

Trialjectory is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision-support platform helping to democratize access to advanced cancer treatments. Its unique model empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey by creating a personalized treatment plan that enhances physician point of care. The SaaS Optimizer platform delivers actionable insights that directly influence trial design, improve operational processes, and marketing communication strategies, while ensuring alignment with patients' needs and expectations.

"Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we're able to match, educate and activate our rapidly growing community of patients taking a more active role in their healthcare. This unique approach continues to successfully remove the barriers and biases that historically prevented cancer patients from accessing advanced treatment options," said Tzvia Bader, Co-Founder and CEO of TrialJectory and a cancer survivor. "Trialjectory's model fosters a high-level of engagement with cancer patients. These trusted relationships combined with the robust data and insight we provide pharma, creates a new opportunity to position the patient as a critical stakeholder helping to transform the industry's approach to patient-centricity. We're excited to work with Insight Partners as we continue to grow."

"Trialjectory's use of machine learning enables a truly patient-centric approach to oncology. Our Computational Care thesis backs brave founders who unlock challenges affecting underserved patient populations with technology and empathy. Tzvia and TrialJectory work alongside the patient with empathy and machine learning to unearth better treatment options and accelerate more effective clinical trials," said Scott Barclay, Managing Director of Insight Partners. Scott will join the Trialjectory board.

"Working with TrialJectory to screen patients for trials is far more efficient than doing it ourselves. Their personalized approach and use of AI technology is far more advanced than that offered by others," said the Head of Clinical Development, Global Pharma Company. "We are seeing a high return utilizing the level of patient-focused insight provided by Trialjectory. This unique cross-selection of data is useful and distinctly different from the assets we use to inform study design."

Between 2019 to the end of 2021, Trialjectory's patient community has grown from 2000 to over 50,000 registered members of which, more than 40% represent diverse ethnicities which are typically underserved patient populations. With 800% year-over-year revenue growth from 2020 to 2021, Trialjectory's has a large and diverse biopharma customer base 50% of which represents 'Big Pharma'.

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision-support platform democratizing access to advanced cancer treatments. Using AI technology, Trialjectory addresses multiple challenges facing the oncology drug development ecosystem. Its unique model informs and empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey, supports a more personalized approach to patient-care and helps pharma achieve patient-centered, drug development. Award winning offering: Trialjectory has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards ,"

For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

View original content:

SOURCE Trialjectory