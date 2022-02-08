1,000 Financial Professionals Complete Cetera's Growth360 Assessment in Three Months Since Launch <span class="legendSpanClass">Key growth metrics emerge as Cetera provides exclusive resources and guidance to help advisors capture revenue-driving opportunities</span>

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that 1,000 financial professionals have taken the firm's Growth360 assessment since the program was introduced in September 2021. Three key growth metrics have emerged: digital marketing, segmentation and community presence. Financial professionals who have taken the growth evaluation tool – a dynamic assessment, informed by the growth drivers of Cetera's fastest growing advisors – report having greater clarity on the best opportunities to grow their practices, and receive customized and tangible resources and guidance to capture those revenue-driving initiatives.

To further enhance the Growth360 program, Cetera has partnered with Actifi, a leading provider of advisor success solutions to the financial services industry. The Actifi partnership provides direct integration into salesforce so that both financial professionals and Cetera's Growth Officers are engaged in growth opportunities on a real-time basis. Actifi also empowers active road mapping, which enables an advisor to directly – or in collaboration with a Cetera Growth Officer – develop an action plan based on the most effective way to capitalize on a top growth opportunity. Finally, the Actifi integration empowers ongoing accountability and comprehensive reporting to make sure Cetera is continuously evaluating and improving the Growth360 experience for its financial professionals.

"As a part of my Growth360 consultation, I uncovered a missed business opportunity—Community Presence," said Anthony Grassi, a financial professional with BG Wealth Advisors, which is affiliated with First Allied Securities, Inc. "I've always been active in the community near my home, but with the help of my Growth Officer, I realized I wasn't leveraging the connections I had made to grow my business. I am now doing some work to ensure my community involvement strengthens my brand awareness and supports growth through sponsorship and team activities."

"With the brief questionnaire, I was able to quickly drill down to our opportunities for growth—one of which was better leveraging social media," said Amy Wolff, whose specialized practice AJW Financial has been affiliated with the Cetera Advisor Networks community since 1998. "I had immediate research and resources to go to, in an easy-to-understand report, plus access to a Growth Coach."

As part of Growth360, Cetera provides its Growth Line program to help its financial professionals improve multiple aspects of their digital marketing strategies. The Growth Line program evaluates an advisor's digital properties, including website and social media profiles. A comprehensive report provides detailed recommendations, and Cetera provides personalized support to improve a financial professional's digital presence. Cetera delivers a comprehensive brand refresh, including new creative assets and website updates, as part of the process, optimizing an advisor's online footprint to achieve maximum growth.

"We are pleased to see our financial professionals leveraging Growth360 to achieve their business growth goals and look forward to extending the program even further across our communities," said Michele Dillon, head of business consulting, education & training at Cetera. "The Growth360 program successfully identifies how financial professionals compare to peers who may be growing faster in certain areas of their business and provides a clear roadmap to improve. In addition, Cetera's Growth Officers provide expert guidance and valuable resources to help financial professionals execute and implement improvements to begin growing their practice in a meaningful, sustainable manner."

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

