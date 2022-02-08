ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2022

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for January 2022 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the impact of the new Omicron variant mainly in Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while the decreases reported in Mexico and Puerto Rico were mainly due declines in domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2022, from January 1 through January 31, 2021 and January 1 through January 31, 2019 and 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
January
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Mexico
2,881,277
3,060,553
1,711,590
2,826,369
65.1
(7.7)
(1.9)
2,881,277
3,060,553
1,711,590
2,826,369
65.1
(7.7)
(1.9)
Domestic Traffic
1,254,069
1,364,809
958,869
1,228,532
28.1
(10.0)
(2.0)
1,254,069
1,364,809
958,869
1,228,532
28.1
(10.0)
(2.0)
International Traffic
1,627,208
1,695,744
752,721
1,597,837
112.3
(5.8)
(1.8)
1,627,208
1,695,744
752,721
1,597,837
112.3
(5.8)
(1.8)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
796,878
888,012
531,629
746,697
40.5
(15.9)
(6.3)
796,878
888,012
531,629
746,697
40.5
(15.9)
(6.3)
Domestic Traffic
718,282
806,123
505,866
686,058
35.6
(14.9)
(4.5)
718,282
806,123
505,866
686,058
35.6
(14.9)
(4.5)
International Traffic
78,596
81,889
25,763
60,639
135.4
(25.9)
(22.8)
78,596
81,889
25,763
60,639
135.4
(25.9)
(22.8)
Colombia
1,010,533
1,104,574
602,589
1,270,279
110.8
15.0
25.7
1,010,533
1,104,574
602,589
1,270,279
110.8
15.0
25.7
Domestic Traffic
854,056
933,431
526,696
1,077,833
104.6
15.5
26.2
854,056
933,431
526,696
1,077,833
104.6
15.5
26.2
International Traffic
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
Total Traffic
4,688,688
5,053,139
2,845,808
4,843,345
70.2
(4.2)
3.3
4,688,688
5,053,139
2,845,808
4,843,345
70.2
(4.2)
3.3
Domestic Traffic
2,826,407
3,104,363
1,991,431
2,992,423
50.3
(3.6)
5.9
2,826,407
3,104,363
1,991,431
2,992,423
50.3
(3.6)
5.9
International Traffic
1,862,281
1,948,776
854,377
1,850,922
116.6
(5.0)
(0.6)
1,862,281
1,948,776
854,377
1,850,922
116.6
(5.0)
(0.6)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,254,069
1,364,809
958,869
1,228,532
28.1
(10.0)
(2.0)
1,254,069
1,364,809
958,869
1,228,532
28.1
(10.0)
(2.0)
CUN
Cancun
674,760
704,340
577,813
691,864
19.7
(1.8)
2.5
674,760
704,340
577,813
691,864
19.7
(1.8)
2.5
CZM
Cozumel
13,540
15,143
8,172
14,397
76.2
(4.9)
6.3
13,540
15,143
8,172
14,397
76.2
(4.9)
6.3
HUX
Huatulco
59,817
59,468
36,970
65,257
76.5
9.7
9.1
59,817
59,468
36,970
65,257
76.5
9.7
9.1
MID
Merida
192,368
224,585
115,916
173,128
49.4
(22.9)
(10.0)
192,368
224,585
115,916
173,128
49.4
(22.9)
(10.0)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,426
11,243
7,004
6,092
(13.0)
(45.8)
(46.7)
11,426
11,243
7,004
6,092
(13.0)
(45.8)
(46.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
71,796
101,316
50,697
77,045
52.0
(24.0)
7.3
71,796
101,316
50,697
77,045
52.0
(24.0)
7.3
TAP
Tapachula
30,396
35,125
30,850
37,572
21.8
7.0
23.6
30,396
35,125
30,850
37,572
21.8
7.0
23.6
VER
Veracruz
104,991
113,766
69,432
85,857
23.7
(24.5)
(18.2)
104,991
113,766
69,432
85,857
23.7
(24.5)
(18.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
94,975
99,823
62,015
77,320
24.7
(22.5)
(18.6)
94,975
99,823
62,015
77,320
24.7
(22.5)
(18.6)
International Traffic
1,627,208
1,695,744
752,721
1,597,837
112.3
(5.8)
(1.8)
1,627,208
1,695,744
752,721
1,597,837
112.3
(5.8)
(1.8)
CUN
Cancun
1,513,106
1,572,774
711,729
1,500,061
110.8
(4.6)
(0.9)
1,513,106
1,572,774
711,729
1,500,061
110.8
(4.6)
(0.9)
CZM
Cozumel
41,636
43,294
16,471
36,719
122.9
(15.2)
(11.8)
41,636
43,294
16,471
36,719
122.9
(15.2)
(11.8)
HUX
Huatulco
28,004
28,085
2,618
11,659
345.3
(58.5)
(58.4)
28,004
28,085
2,618
11,659
345.3
(58.5)
(58.4)
MID
Merida
20,669
23,007
7,699
19,325
151.0
(16.0)
(6.5)
20,669
23,007
7,699
19,325
151.0
(16.0)
(6.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
855
798
884
1,152
30.3
44.4
34.7
855
798
884
1,152
30.3
44.4
34.7
OAX
Oaxaca
13,517
16,941
6,600
17,206
160.7
1.6
27.3
13,517
16,941
6,600
17,206
160.7
1.6
27.3
TAP
Tapachula
1,630
1,570
816
1,392
70.6
(11.3)
(14.6)
1,630
1,570
816
1,392
70.6
(11.3)
(14.6)
VER
Veracruz
6,055
6,912
4,212
8,338
98.0
20.6
37.7
6,055
6,912
4,212
8,338
98.0
20.6
37.7
VSA
Villahermosa
1,736
2,363
1,692
1,985
17.3
(16.0)
14.3
1,736
2,363
1,692
1,985
17.3
(16.0)
14.3
Traffic Total Mexico
2,881,277
3,060,553
1,711,590
2,826,369
65.1
(7.7)
(1.9)
2,881,277
3,060,553
1,711,590
2,826,369
65.1
(7.7)
(1.9)
CUN
Cancun
2,187,866
2,277,114
1,289,542
2,191,925
70.0
(3.7)
0.2
2,187,866
2,277,114
1,289,542
2,191,925
70.0
(3.7)
0.2
CZM
Cozumel
55,176
58,437
24,643
51,116
107.4
(12.5)
(7.4)
55,176
58,437
24,643
51,116
107.4
(12.5)
(7.4)
HUX
Huatulco
87,821
87,553
39,588
76,916
94.3
(12.1)
(12.4)
87,821
87,553
39,588
76,916
94.3
(12.1)
(12.4)
MID
Merida
213,037
247,592
123,615
192,453
55.7
(22.3)
(9.7)
213,037
247,592
123,615
192,453
55.7
(22.3)
(9.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,281
12,041
7,888
7,244
(8.2)
(39.8)
(41.0)
12,281
12,041
7,888
7,244
(8.2)
(39.8)
(41.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
85,313
118,257
57,297
94,251
64.5
(20.3)
10.5
85,313
118,257
57,297
94,251
64.5
(20.3)
10.5
TAP
Tapachula
32,026
36,695
31,666
38,964
23.0
6.2
21.7
32,026
36,695
31,666
38,964
23.0
6.2
21.7
VER
Veracruz
111,046
120,678
73,644
94,195
27.9
(21.9)
(15.2)
111,046
120,678
73,644
94,195
27.9
(21.9)
(15.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
96,711
102,186
63,707
79,305
24.5
(22.4)
(18.0)
96,711
102,186
63,707
79,305
24.5
(22.4)
(18.0)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
January
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
SJU Total
796,878
888,012
531,629
746,697
40.5
(15.9)
(6.3)
796,878
888,012
531,629
746,697
40.5
(15.9)
(6.3)
Domestic Traffic
718,282
806,123
505,866
686,058
35.6
(14.9)
(4.5)
718,282
806,123
505,866
686,058
35.6
(14.9)
(4.5)
International Traffic
78,596
81,889
25,763
60,639
135.4
(25.9)
(22.8)
78,596
81,889
25,763
60,639
135.4
(25.9)
(22.8)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
January
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
854,056
933,431
526,696
1,077,833
104.6
15.5
26.2
854,056
933,431
526,696
1,077,833
104.6
15.5
26.2
MDE
Rionegro
619,373
669,179
346,727
781,662
125.4
16.8
26.2
619,373
669,179
346,727
781,662
125.4
16.8
26.2
EOH
Medellin
89,058
96,033
67,381
101,375
50.5
5.6
13.8
89,058
96,033
67,381
101,375
50.5
5.6
13.8
MTR
Monteria
89,449
109,461
71,785
136,771
90.5
24.9
52.9
89,449
109,461
71,785
136,771
90.5
24.9
52.9
APO
Carepa
15,349
18,618
15,133
21,852
44.4
17.4
42.4
15,349
18,618
15,133
21,852
44.4
17.4
42.4
UIB
Quibdo
31,146
34,342
21,914
30,908
41.0
(10.0)
(0.8)
31,146
34,342
21,914
30,908
41.0
(10.0)
(0.8)
CZU
Corozal
9,681
5,798
3,756
5,265
40.2
(9.2)
(45.6)
9,681
5,798
3,756
5,265
40.2
(9.2)
(45.6)
International Traffic
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
MDE
Rionegro
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
156,477
171,143
75,893
192,446
153.6
12.4
23.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,010,533
1,104,574
602,589
1,270,279
110.8
15.0
25.7
1,010,533
1,104,574
602,589
1,270,279
110.8
15.0
25.7
MDE
Rionegro
775,850
840,322
422,620
974,108
130.5
15.9
25.6
775,850
840,322
422,620
974,108
130.5
15.9
25.6
EOH
Medellin
89058
96,033
67,381
101,375
50.5
5.6
13.8
89,058
96,033
67,381
101,375
50.5
5.6
13.8
MTR
Monteria
89,449
109,461
71,785
136,771
90.5
24.9
52.9
89,449
109,461
71,785
136,771
90.5
24.9
52.9
APO
Carepa
15,349
18,618
15,133
21,852
44.4
17.4
42.4
15,349
18,618
15,133
21,852
44.4
17.4
42.4
UIB
Quibdo
31,146
34,342
21,914
30,908
41.0
(10.0)
(0.8)
31,146
34,342
21,914
30,908
41.0
(10.0)
(0.8)
CZU
Corozal
9,681
5,798
3,756
5,265
40.2
(9.2)
(45.6)
9,681
5,798
3,756
5,265
40.2
(9.2)
(45.6)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
