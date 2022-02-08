Healthpeak Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Results

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.05 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.41 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.41 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 2.7%

Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.4% and 3.6%, respectively

Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.0% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties

– Life science development leasing:

Pre-leased all 148,000 square feet at Nexus on Grand in South San Francisco

Active life science developments 76% pre-leased as of the end of the fourth quarter

– Additional life science development pipeline opportunities:

Acquired a combined ten acre parcel in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego

Acquired a joint venture interest in a nine acre land parcel located in the Needham submarket of Boston

– Balance sheet:

In November, issued $500 million of 2.125% senior unsecured notes in a green bond offering

Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x as of December 31, 2021 , including $316 million of net proceeds from the future expected settlement of shares sold under equity forward contracts through the Company's ATM program during the third quarter of 2021

– Promoted Scott Bohn to Executive Vice President – Co-Head of Life Science

– The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on February 22, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022

– Recent ESG recognitions include being named to the CDP Leadership band for the ninth consecutive year; included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the seventh consecutive year and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year; and named a Top-Rated Industry Performer and Top-Rated Regional Performer by Sustainalytics for the first time

FULL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.93 per share, Nareit FFO of $1.12 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $1.61 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.4%

Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 7.2% and 3.1%, respectively

Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.9% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties

– Closed $1.5 billion of acquisitions including:

$658 million of life science acquisitions

$834 million of medical office acquisitions

– Development:

Commenced four life science development projects totaling approximately 839,000 square feet, representing $812 million of estimated total spend

Signed 729,000 square feet of life science and MOB development leasing during 2021

– Closed $3.3 billion of dispositions including:

$3 billion of senior housing sales and loan repayments, bringing total senior housing dispositions to approximately $4 billion since July 2020

$300 million of other non-core sales

– Balance sheet:

Issued $950 million of senior unsecured notes across multiple green bond offerings at a weighted average coupon of 1.76%

Using proceeds from senior housing sales, repaid $2 billion of senior unsecured notes with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2025 with a weighted average coupon rate of 3.95%

– Earned numerous ESG recognitions in 2021. We were short-listed for Best Proxy Statement by IR Magazine and Corporate Secretary for the second consecutive year; were named a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index, as well as received a Green Star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), for the tenth consecutive year; were named to CDP's Leadership band, as well as listed in S&P Global's North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index, for the ninth consecutive year; were listed in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for the seventh consecutive year; were named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the third consecutive year; maintained a rating of "Prime" by ISS ESG Corporate Rating; and were named a Top-Rated Industry Performer and Top-Rated Regional Performer by Sustainalytics for the first time

FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISON

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net income, diluted $ 28,493

$ 0.05

$ 146,129

$ 0.27

Nareit FFO, diluted 222,101

0.41

176,477

0.32

FFO as Adjusted, diluted 222,730

0.41

220,525

0.41

AFFO, diluted 175,941





190,991







FULL YEAR COMPARISON

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net income, diluted $ 502,271

$ 0.93

$ 411,147

$ 0.77

Nareit FFO, diluted 610,888

1.12

700,029

1.30

FFO as Adjusted, diluted 879,222

1.61

880,678

1.64

AFFO, diluted 734,034





779,367







Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "December 31, 2021 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.

SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY

The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month and full year SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth on an actual and pro forma basis. The Pro Forma table reflects the results excluding government grants under the CARES Act for our CCRC portfolio.

Actual

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Full Year



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 5.4% 47.3%

7.2% 49.3%

Medical office 3.6% 40.9%

3.1% 47.8%

CCRC(1) (9.6%) 11.8%

(17.1%) 2.9%

Total Portfolio 2.7% 100.0%

4.4% 100.0%





Pro Forma (excluding CARES)

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Full Year



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 5.4% 47.3%

7.2% 49.4%

Medical office 3.6% 40.9%

3.1% 47.8%

CCRC(1) (0.2%) 11.8%

(4.3%) 2.8%

Total Portfolio 4.0% 100.0%

4.9% 100.0%

















(1) CCRC SS consists of 15 properties for the three month comparison and two properties for the full year comparison.

ACQUISITIONS

VISTA SORRENTO ASSEMBLAGE, SORRENTO MESA

As previously announced, in October 2021, Healthpeak closed on an office building on a five acre parcel in an off-market acquisition in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $20 million.

In January 2022, Healthpeak closed on an adjacent office building located on a five acre parcel in an off-market acquisition for $24 million.

Following near-term expirations of the in-place leases across the ten acre site, Healthpeak intends to commence construction of a new Class A life science development. The Vista Sorrento assemblage is located in close proximity to two existing Healthpeak life science campuses.

NEEDHAM LAND PARCEL JOINT VENTURE

In December 2021, Healthpeak acquired a 37.5% joint venture interest in a nine acre land parcel in the Needham submarket of Boston. Healthpeak's share of the purchase price totaled $21.5 million. The joint venture intends to pursue future life science, R&D, or medical office development opportunities on the site.

PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ACQUISITIONS

CAMBRIDGE (ALEWIFE) UPDATE

In December 2021 and January 2022, Healthpeak closed on the previously announced acquisitions of 110 & 125 Fawcett and 67 Smith Place in the Alewife submarket of Cambridge for a total of $117 million. Healthpeak has now closed on the full $625 million of previously announced acquisitions totaling 734,000 square feet of existing buildings across approximately 36 acres.

LAKEVIEW MOB

As previously announced, in October, Healthpeak acquired Lakeview Medical Pavilion, a 55,000 square foot on-campus MOB for $34 million in an off-market transaction. The property is on the campus of HCA's 167-bed Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana, part of the New Orleans MSA. The property, built in 2014, is 100% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 7 years.

SWEDISH MEDICAL MOB

As previously announced, in October, Healthpeak acquired 700 Broadway, a 39,000 square foot on-campus MOB located in the downtown Seattle healthcare cluster known as "First Hill" for $43 million. The property is on the campus of Swedish Medical Center and connected via an underground tunnel to the hospital. The property is 100% leased to Northwest Kidney Centers, the world's first dialysis organization. The site includes structured and surface parking, providing future densification opportunities. The acquisition brings Healthpeak's total square footage on the campus of Swedish Medical Center to 610,000 square feet with a current occupancy of 97%.

DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

NEXUS ON GRAND LEASING UPDATE

Graphite Bio, Inc. and another leading biotech company have signed leases for a combined 148,000 square feet at Nexus on Grand in South San Francisco, bringing the $162 million development to 100% pre-leased. The leases are expected to commence in 2023 upon completion of construction.

VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT START

As previously announced, in October, Healthpeak commenced the first phase of Vantage, a $393 million, 343,000 square foot life science development strategically located on the corner of Forbes Boulevard and at the door-step of Genentech's headquarters in South San Francisco.

The purpose-built lab campus will feature state-of-the-art design, an amenity center, flexible and efficient floor plates, and building systems that will accommodate a broad range of life science uses. Expected initial occupancy is in the second half of 2023.

Healthpeak expects to pursue additional entitlements for the remaining acreage on the Vantage land site, enabling the development of a multi-phase campus totaling one million square feet based on existing zoning, with the potential for significantly more subject to entitlements.

CENTENNIAL MOB COMPLETION

During the fourth quarter, Healthpeak completed the 172,000 square foot, $49 million MOB development on the campus of HCA's TriStar Centennial hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Healthpeak now owns over 837,000 square feet on this market-leading campus.

BALANCE SHEET

In November, Healthpeak completed its second green bond issuance, a public offering of $500 million of 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028.

Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x as of December 31, 2021, including $316 million of net proceeds from the future expected settlement of shares sold under equity forward contracts through the Company's ATM program during the third quarter of 2021. No additional shares were sold through the Company's ATM program during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROMOTION

Scott Bohn has been promoted to Executive Vice President – Co-Head of Life Science. Mr. Bohn has been with Healthpeak for 10 years. He will continue to report to Scott Brinker and lead Healthpeak's life science business in the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston.

DIVIDEND

On January 27, 2022, Healthpeak announced that its Board declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on February 22, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022.

2022 GUIDANCE

For full year 2022, we have established the following guidance ranges:

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.58 – $0.64

Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 – $1.76

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.68 – $1.74

Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.25% – 4.75%

Components of Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI guidance:

Life Science: 4.00% to 5.00%; 49% of the full year 2022 same-store pool

Medical Office: 1.75% to 2.75%; 39% of the full year 2022 same-store pool

CCRC: 8.00% to 12.00%; 12% of the full year 2022 same-store pool

These estimates do not reflect the potential impact from unannounced future transactions other than capital recycling activities. These estimates are based on our view of existing market conditions, transaction timing and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. For additional details and assumptions underlying this guidance, please see page 41 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com

COMPANY INFORMATION

Healthpeak has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to present its performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The conference call is accessible by dialing (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 7403667. You may also access the conference call via webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 9, 2023, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 23, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 9680940. Our Supplemental Report for the current period is also available, with this earnings release, in the Investor Relations section of our website.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers' intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "project," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "seek," "target," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "could," "would," "should" and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) statements regarding timing, outcomes and other details relating to current, pending or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions, transitions, developments, redevelopments, densifications, joint venture transactions, leasing activity and commitments, capital recycling plans, financing activities, or other transactions discussed in this release; (ii) the payment of a quarterly cash dividend; and (iii) the information presented under the heading "2022 Guidance." Pending acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing activity, including those subject to binding agreements, remain subject to closing conditions and may not be completed within the anticipated timeframes or at all. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our future financial condition and results of operations. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith belief and assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon current information, we can give no assurance that our expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Covid pandemic and health and safety measures intended to reduce its spread, the availability, effectiveness and public usage and acceptance of vaccines, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume within the markets in which we operate; the ability of our existing and future tenants, operators and borrowers to conduct their respective businesses in a manner sufficient to maintain or increase their revenues and manage their expenses in order to generate sufficient income to make rent and loan payments to us and our ability to recover investments made, if applicable, in their operations; increased competition, operating costs and market changes affecting our tenants, operators and borrowers; the financial condition of our tenants, operators and borrowers, including potential bankruptcies and downturns in their businesses, and their legal and regulatory proceedings; our concentration of real estate investments in the healthcare property sector, which makes us more vulnerable to a downturn in a specific sector than if we invested in multiple industries and exposes us to the risks inherent in illiquid investments; our ability to identify and secure replacement tenants and operators and the potential renovation costs and regulatory approvals associated therewith; our property development, redevelopment and tenant improvement activity risks, including project abandonments, project delays and lower profits than expected; changes within the life science industry; high levels of regulation, funding requirements, expense and uncertainty faced by our life science tenants; the ability of the hospitals on whose campuses our MOBs are located and their affiliated healthcare systems to remain competitive or financially viable; our ability to maintain or expand our hospital and health system client relationships; operational risks associated with third party management contracts, including the additional regulation and liabilities of our RIDEA lease structures; economic and other conditions that negatively affect geographic areas from which we recognize a greater percentage of our revenue; uninsured or underinsured losses, which could result in significant losses and/or performance declines by us or our tenants and operators; our investments in joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision making authority and our reliance on our partners' financial condition and continued cooperation; our use of fixed rent escalators, contingent rent provisions and/or rent escalators based on the Consumer Price Index; competition for suitable healthcare properties to grow our investment portfolio; our ability to foreclose on collateral securing our real estate-related loans; our ability to make material acquisitions and successfully integrate them; the potential impact on us and our tenants, operators and borrowers from litigation matters, including rising liability and insurance costs; an increase in our borrowing costs, including due to higher interest rates; the availability of external capital on acceptable terms or at all, including due to rising interest rates, changes in our credit ratings and the value of our common stock, volatility or uncertainty in the capital markets, and other factors; cash available for distribution to stockholders and our ability to make dividend distributions at expected levels; our ability to manage our indebtedness level and covenants in and changes to the terms of such indebtedness; changes in global, national and local economic and other conditions; laws or regulations prohibiting eviction of our tenants; the failure of our tenants, operators and borrowers to comply with federal, state and local laws and regulations, including resident health and safety requirements, as well as licensure, certification and inspection requirements; required regulatory approvals to transfer our senior housing properties; compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fire, safety and other regulations; the requirements of, or changes to, governmental reimbursement programs such as Medicare or Medicaid; legislation to address federal government operations and administration decisions affecting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; our participation in the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and other Covid-related stimulus and relief programs; provisions of Maryland law and our charter that could prevent a transaction that may otherwise be in the interest of our stockholders; environmental compliance costs and liabilities associated with our real estate investments; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); changes to U.S. federal income tax laws, and potential deferred and contingent tax liabilities from corporate acquisitions; calculating non-REIT tax earnings and profits distributions; ownership limits in our charter that restrict ownership in our stock; the loss or limited availability of our key personnel; our reliance on information technology systems and the potential impact of system failures, disruptions or breaches; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share and per share data



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets







Real estate:







Buildings and improvements $ 12,025,271

$ 11,048,433

Development costs and construction in progress 877,423

613,182

Land 2,603,964

1,867,278

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,839,229)

(2,409,135)

Net real estate 12,667,429

11,119,758

Net investment in direct financing leases 44,706

44,706

Loans receivable, net of reserves of $1,813 and $10,280 415,811

195,375

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 403,634

402,871

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,870 and $3,994 48,691

42,269

Cash and cash equivalents 158,287

44,226

Restricted cash 53,454

67,206

Intangible assets, net 519,760

519,917

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 37,190

2,626,306

Right-of-use asset, net 233,942

192,349

Other assets, net 674,615

665,106

Total assets $ 15,257,519

$ 15,920,089











Liabilities and Equity







Bank line of credit and commercial paper $ 1,165,975

$ 129,590

Term loan —

249,182

Senior unsecured notes 4,651,933

5,697,586

Mortgage debt 352,081

221,621

Intangible liabilities, net 177,232

144,199

Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 15,056

415,737

Lease liability 204,547

179,895

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 755,384

760,617

Deferred revenue 789,207

774,316

Total liabilities 8,111,415

8,572,743











Commitments and contingencies

















Redeemable noncontrolling interests 87,344

57,396











Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 539,096,879 and 538,405,393 shares issued and outstanding 539,097

538,405

Additional paid-in capital 10,100,294

10,175,235

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (4,120,774)

(3,976,232)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,147)

(3,685)

Total stockholders' equity 6,515,470

6,733,723











Joint venture partners 342,234

357,069

Non-managing member unitholders 201,056

199,158

Total noncontrolling interests 543,290

556,227











Total equity 7,058,760

7,289,950











Total liabilities and equity $ 15,257,519

$ 15,920,089



Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per share data



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:











Rental and related revenues $ 356,254

$ 309,597

$ 1,378,384

$ 1,182,108

Resident fees and services 118,867

115,757

471,325

436,494

Income from direct financing leases 2,180

2,151

8,702

9,720

Interest income 5,904

4,192

37,773

16,553

Total revenues 483,205

431,697

1,896,184

1,644,875



















Costs and expenses:















Interest expense 36,551

54,088

157,980

218,336

Depreciation and amortization 178,114

147,175

684,286

553,949

Operating 199,247

184,215

773,279

782,541

General and administrative 26,043

25,507

98,303

93,237

Transaction costs 424

1,422

1,841

18,342

Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net 18,702

26,742

23,160

42,909

Total costs and expenses 459,081

439,149

1,738,849

1,709,314

Other income (expense):















Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net 717

4,714

190,590

90,350

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishments —

—

(225,824)

(42,912)

Other income (expense), net 662

(128)

6,266

234,684

Total other income (expense), net 1,379

4,586

(28,968)

282,122



















Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 25,503

(2,866)

128,367

217,683

Income tax benefit (expense) 1,857

2,631

3,261

9,423

Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,583

(18,969)

6,100

(66,599)

Income (loss) from continuing operations 28,943

(19,204)

137,728

160,507



















Income (loss) from discontinued operations 3,633

169,449

388,202

267,746



















Net income (loss) 32,576

150,245

525,930

428,253

Noncontrolling interests' share in continuing operations (3,815)

(3,829)

(17,851)

(14,394)

Noncontrolling interests' share in discontinued operations —

(22)

(2,539)

(296)

Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 28,761

146,394

505,540

413,563

Participating securities' share in earnings (268)

(265)

(3,269)

(2,416)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 28,493

$ 146,129

$ 502,271

$ 411,147



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.05

$ (0.04)

$ 0.22

$ 0.27

Discontinued operations 0.00

0.31

0.71

0.50

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.05

$ 0.27

$ 0.93

$ 0.77



















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.05

$ (0.04)

$ 0.22

$ 0.27

Discontinued operations 0.00

0.31

0.71

0.50

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.05

$ 0.27

$ 0.93

$ 0.77



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic 539,081

538,381

538,930

530,555

Diluted 539,505

538,381

539,241

531,056





Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Funds From Operations

In thousands, except per share data





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 28,493

$ 146,129

$ 502,271

$ 411,147

Real estate related depreciation and amortization(1)

178,114

155,749

684,286

697,143

Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

5,041

25,040

17,085

105,090

Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization

(4,869)

(4,863)

(19,367)

(19,906)

Other real estate-related depreciation and amortization

—

319

—

2,766

Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net(1)

(6,780)

(302,613)

(605,311)

(550,494)

Healthpeak's share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures

197

—

(6,737)

(9,248)

Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net

(73)

—

5,555

(3)

Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(2)

—

13,249

(1,042)

(159,973)

Taxes associated with real estate dispositions

—

3,204

2,666

(7,785)

Impairments (recoveries) of depreciable real estate, net

19,625

138,634

25,320

224,630

Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

219,748

174,848

604,726

693,367

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,353

1,629

6,162

6,662

Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

$ 222,101

$ 176,477

$ 610,888

$ 700,029

Diluted Nareit FFO per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.32

$ 1.12

$ 1.30

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO

546,829

544,243

544,742

536,562

Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:

















Transaction-related items(3)

$ 406

$ 33,277

$ 7,044

$ 128,619

Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(4)

(923)

7,896

24,238

(22,046)

Restructuring and severance related charges

1,147

2,911

3,610

2,911

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishments

—

—

225,824

42,912

Litigation costs (recoveries)

—

—

—

232

Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net

—

—

5,203

469

Foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)

—

—

—

153

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets(5)

—

—

—

31,161

Tax rate legislation impact(6)

—

—

—

(3,590)

Total adjustments

630

44,084

265,919

180,821

FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

220,378

218,932

870,645

874,188

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,352

1,593

8,577

6,490

Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

$ 222,730

$ 220,525

$ 879,222

$ 880,678

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 1.61

$ 1.64

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted

546,829

544,243

546,567

536,562

















(1) This amount can be reconciled by combining the balances from the corresponding line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations and the detailed financial information in the Discontinued Operations Reconciliation section of the Supplemental Report. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes a $170 million gain upon consolidation of 13 continuing care retirement communities ("CCRCs") in which we acquired Brookdale's interest and began consolidating during the first quarter of 2020. Gains and losses upon change of control are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes the termination fee and transition fee expenses related to terminating the management agreements with Brookdale for 13 CCRCs and transitioning those communities to Life Care Services LLC, partially offset by the tax benefit recognized related to those expenses. The expenses related to terminating management agreements are included in operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) For the year ended December 31, 2021, includes a $29 million goodwill impairment charge in connection with our senior housing triple-net and SHOP asset sales, which are reported in income (loss) from discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The year ended December 31, 2021 also includes $6 million of accelerated recognition of a mark-to-market discount, less loan fees, resulting from prepayments on loans receivable, which is included in interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes a $42 million gain on sale of a hospital that was in a direct financing lease, which is included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The remaining activity for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes reserves for loan losses and land impairments recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (5) In conjunction with establishing a plan during the year ended December 31, 2020 to dispose of all of our SHOP assets and classifying such assets as discontinued operations, we concluded it was more likely than not that we would no longer realize the future value of certain deferred tax assets generated by the net operating losses of our taxable REIT subsidiary entities. Accordingly, during the year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized an associated valuation allowance and corresponding income tax expense. (6) For the year ended December 31, 2020, represents the tax benefit from the CARES Act, which extended the net operating loss carryback period to five years.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

In thousands



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 220,378

$ 218,932

$ 870,645

$ 874,188

Amortization of stock-based compensation 4,307

3,977

18,202

17,368

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,539

2,488

9,216

10,157

Straight-line rents (7,561)

(5,230)

(31,188)

(29,316)

AFFO capital expenditures (39,368)

(32,251)

(111,480)

(93,579)

Deferred income taxes (1,776)

(6,447)

(8,015)

(15,647)

Other AFFO adjustments (4,228)

7,893

(19,510)

9,534

AFFO applicable to common shares 174,291

189,362

727,870

772,705

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 1,650

1,629

6,164

6,662

Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares $ 175,941

$ 190,991

$ 734,034

$ 779,367

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO 545,004

544,243

544,742

536,562



