IMEX joins Movora, the MedTech division of Vimian Group.

Vimian Group has acquired IMEX, an orthopedic implants company in Texas, United States. IMEX is the fourth product brand in the Movora family of brands­.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 21, 2021, Movora has acquired IMEX Veterinary, Inc. IMEX is a family-owned supplier of premium orthopedic implants for the veterinary market. The company was founded by Hall Griffin, DVM, in 1990 and is based in Texas, USA. Today, IMEX continues to be a market leader within the niche of external fixation.

"Through the acquisition of IMEX we enter a new niche segment within surgical products and complement our existing product portfolio in Movora. IMEX has a strong reputation in the veterinary market with its high-quality product brands and long-term stakeholder relationships. I have known Dr. Griffin for 30 years and I am excited to now work together with him and his team", says Chris Sidebotham, Co-CEO of Vimian's MedTech segment Movora.

IMEX will round out Movora's product portfolio extending its reach into small and exotic breed animals with the VetKISS Micro Plating System – offering the world's smallest, clinically tested veterinary locking plate system. In addition to external fixation, IMEX offers worldwide solutions for joint stabilization and size accommodations spanning both extremes of the veterinary patient size spectrum.

About Movora

Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, KYON, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting www.movora.com .

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family – together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 450 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 140 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se , +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

