The Independence Fund Expands Veterans Justice Intervention and No Veteran Left Behind Programs <span class="legendSpanClass">Veterans Service Organization increases their impact with initiatives to address Veteran mental health needs</span>

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Service Organization, The Independence Fund, is expanding their impact with their Veteran mental health-focused program, the Veterans Justice Intervention, in partnership with the State of North Carolina through the No Veteran Left Behind Act.

The Veterans Justice Intervention program will address the unique and severe mental health needs faced by Veterans, especially post-9/11 combat Veterans. Its initial pilot program will include four North Carolina regions by training local law enforcement departments in Veteran-centric Crisis Response Training.

Per the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 730,000 Veterans live in North Carolina. Nearly half of those Veterans seek medical or mental health treatment, according to the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research, and many experience crisis without knowing how to adequately address their needs.

"The Independence Fund, through the Veterans Justice Intervention program, will help law enforcement agencies, first responders, and front-line workers to understand the nuances and true scope of Veterans' mental health once they return home from service," says The Independence Fund's CEO Sarah Verardo. "VJI will help develop robust, alternative ways to approach Veterans in crisis from initial contact with 911 operators, first responders, and law enforcement."

The No Veteran Left Behind Act seeks to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness, substance abuse, and incarceration among Veterans by intervening on behalf of eligible Veterans early in contact with the criminal justice system, to ensure their access to mental health and substance abuse services in the community, and from State and federal agencies. Navigating Veterans through alternative routes, such as Veteran Treatment Courts, will allow the system to focus on individual circumstances, substance abuse, and Veteran preference.

"Veterans and law enforcement have an incredible built-in camaraderie because of their service to their nation both overseas and at home," says North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. "Thanks to the No Veteran Left Behind Act, the Veterans Justice Intervention program reinforces that bond and shines a light on the critical mental health needs of our Veterans. The Independence Fund has been a dedicated ally to our veterans, and I am looking forward to the launch of the Veterans Justice Intervention program in North Carolina."

VJI's approach is holistic, from a Veteran's initial contact through any necessary legal processes. Importantly, the program establishes a strong aftercare plan through an extensive network of resources and partner organizations to help a Veteran find healing and hope beyond their crisis.

"We know that early intervention and casework is crucial to Veteran mental health," says Verardo. "Our Veterans Justice Intervention program, and the first of its kind, No Veteran Left Behind Act, are truly life-saving for so many families and heroes being served by The Independence Fund. We are thrilled to bring this program to North Carolina Veterans in 2022."

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Established in 2007, The Independence Fund is a national Veterans Service Organization dedicated to meeting the unmet needs of catastrophically wounded Veterans, Caregivers, and their families through a variety of programs. To learn more, visit www.independencefund.org .

