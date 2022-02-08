KONE announces Vinay Kapur leader of Americas Marketing and Communications

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is pleased to announce that Vinay Kapur has been appointed Senior Vice President – Marketing and Communications, Americas and will join both the KONE Americas Leadership Team and KONE Global Marketing and Communications Leadership Team. In his new role, Kapur will lead Marketing and Communications initiatives across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Kapur brings a great deal of international business, sales and marketing experience to the newly-created role, including most recently serving more than five years as District Vice President of Western Canada for KONE. He will lead the Americas Marketing and Communications team in continuing to build the KONE brand, drive sales growth and achieve various business targets.

Kapur holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, a Master's of Business Administration specializing in International Business from the University of Queensland and has completed the Executive General Management program from INSEAD.

"We are thrilled to have Vinay in this new role," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president for KONE Americas. "His experience leading various aspects of KONE in Western Canada and additional sales background is directly aligned with KONE's strategic customer and solution-selling focus."

Kapur will be based at the KONE Americas Regional office in Vancouver, Canada, and report to Tricia Weener, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of KONE Marketing and Communications, globally and to Ken Schmid, Executive Vice President of KONE Americas at the area level. For more information please visit KONE.us.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

