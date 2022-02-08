Based entirely upon employee feedback, this designation positions the company as one of the best to work for in the country

PresenceLearning Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ Based entirely upon employee feedback, this designation positions the company as one of the best to work for in the country

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PresenceLearning, the leading provider of online therapy solutions for schools and clinicians, is honored to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PresenceLearning.

"We are people-centered in the care that we provide through our therapy work with students, and in the positive working environment we create for our employees. This award is especially meaningful because it comes straight from our employees, validating that we are delivering on our commitment to them," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO of PresenceLearning. "We embrace diverse hiring practices, cultivating a culture of belonging, and nurturing the multitude of perspectives that drive innovation. Our employees collectively define our company."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PresenceLearning is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

A Purpose-Driven Company

PresenceLearning is committed to cultivating a positive and equitable workplace where employees foster a mutual understanding of one another as they develop their careers and make an impact in the world around them. As a remote-first organization, the company believes that remote solutions support flexible, sustainable, and inclusive work environments that draw together talented employees from across the country with a breadth of skills and backgrounds. In addition, the company has added a range of programming, including company-wide unconscious bias training, community service opportunities, and scholarship programs for professional learning to support employees. PresenceLearning's purpose-driven team of employees provides school partners with innovative technology solutions that close the gap in special education and help them to serve more students with needs. The company's values extend across all of its work to deliver the technology, services, network, and expertise that schools and clinicians need to serve children. These values are:

We care : We're here to help children.

We learn : Everyone has something to teach and something to learn.

We help : No one works in isolation.

We strive: We ask how things can be better.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning, Inc., is the leading provider of teletherapy and software solutions for special education related services and behavioral mental health counseling in K-12 schools. The company connects speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and behavioral and mental health professionals with students through its proprietary Therapy Essentials software platform, and has delivered more than 3.5 million teletherapy sessions to hundreds of K-12 schools and districts across the U.S. through its network of more than 1,500 certified clinicians.

For more information, visit www.presencelearning.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

