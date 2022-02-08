Social Entrepreneur and Children's Book Author Veronica N. Chapman Launches Inaugural Black Children's Book Week

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to extend Black History Month to celebrate Black children, and the power of positive representation, Entrepreneur and children's book author Veronica N. Chapman will launch Black Children's Book Week (BCBW). The inaugural global celebration starts on February 27, 2022, and concludes on March 5, 2022.

" Research shows that when Black children see themselves represented positively in their media, it fortifies their self-esteem and helps protect them from the impact of racism," says Veronica N. Chapman, founder of Black Children's Book Week. "In an ideal world, Black children would get to grow up fully experiencing the joys and protections of childhood, and not be dehumanized simply for having melanin-rich skin. Instead, they are often affected by and fully aware of the devastating impacts of racism, which can replace their natural childhood curiosity and zest with anxiety and fear. Black Children's Book Week is an invitation for everyone to be intentional about making sure Black children feel our love."

Administered by Boxxout Enterprises and Black Baby Books, a platform dedicated to simplifying the discovery of children's books with Black characters, many have responded to BCBW's call to action to help "raise the vibration in the world" for Black children. Authors, educators, community advocates, and more, are organizing events during the week to accomplish this goal. Countries participating in BCBW include, but are not limited to, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Nigeria, St. Lucia, Venezuela, and more.

About Black Children's Book Week

Black Children's Book Week is a global celebration of Black children and the people who ensure Black children are represented in books and other children's media. Founded by Entrepreneur and Children's Book Author Veronica N. Chapman, and administered by Black Baby Books, LLC, a platform Veronica launched to make it easier to discover children's books with Black characters, Black Children's Book Week will start every year on the last Sunday in February.

