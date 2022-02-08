T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The quarterly dividend rate represents an 11.1% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.08 per share. This will mark the 36th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

