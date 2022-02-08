TaxBit Invests in Government to Accelerate Mainstream Crypto Adoption Hires Government Tech, Tax, and Compliance Experts, Nathan Jones, Miles Fuller, and Christi Muoneke to Evangelize Crypto Tax and Accounting Innovation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the tokenized economy, today announced its new government office, bringing on Nathan Jones, SVP and GMof Worldwide Public Sector Sales and Government Affairs; Miles Fuller, Head of Government Solutions, and Christi Muoneke, as Corporate General Counsel. The 2021 $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act increases the tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency investments in 2023.

TaxBit Invests in Government to Accelerate Mainstream Crypto Adoption Hires Government Tech, Tax, and Compliance Experts, Nathan Jones, Miles Fuller, and Christi Muoneke to Evangelize Crypto Tax and Accounting Innovation (PRNewswire)

TaxBit Hires Gov Tech, Tax, and Compliance Experts to Evangelize Crypto Tax and Accounting Innovation & Crypto Adoption

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) selected TaxBit, and continues to utilize TaxBit through multi-year contracts, to provide data analysis and tax calculation support for taxpayers with cryptocurrency. TaxBit provides digital asset tax and accounting software to enterprises, consumers, and government entities.

As SVP and GM of Worldwide Public Sector Sales and Government Affairs, Nathan Jones will lead customer support, government affairs influence and education, and global public sector sales. Jones comes to TaxBit from Red Hat, where he served for 19 years, most recently as Vice President of Federal Sales. At Red Hat, he was responsible for all federal transactions and systems integrator channels.

As Head of Government Solutions, Miles Fuller will architect the vision for TaxBit's government business and serve as subject matter expert to government and IRS customers. A 15-year IRS veteran, Fuller served as senior counsel at IRS, Office of Chief Counsel where he handled front-line advisory questions, represented the government in tax court, led a team of field attorneys specializing in virtual currency issues, and trained other attorneys and IRS examiners on virtual currency examination techniques and tax issues.

As Corporate General Counsel, Christi Muoneke will lead TaxBit's legal and compliance functions. A seasoned legal executive, Muoneke has extensive experience managing risk and compliance for innovators in the digital economy. Prior to joining TaxBit, she spent more than 15 years working with fintech and technology leaders such as Meta, DocuSign, Microsoft, and Avalara, to establish and scale their legal and compliance functions.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our US presence to Washington D.C., as it will help the Hill, IRS, and the American public further progress mainstream digital asset adoption," said Austin Woodward, CEO of TaxBit. "We're delighted to welcome these government sales, policy, and compliance heavy hitters to our team."

"With cryptocurrency's fast growing market cap and digital assets' fast adoption rate by businesses and investors, the ecosystem requires infrastructure services to meet business, government, and investor needs," said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "This growth in services and applications, such as TaxBit's, is another strong indicator that digital assets are playing an increasingly important role in the American and global economies."

About TaxBit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the tokenized economy. TaxBit's platform serves the industry's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. TaxBit has raised over $230 million from the world's top investors in order to enable the widespread adoption of digital assets by automating the regulatory tax and accounting compliance hurdles at scale. TaxBit has HQs in Salt Lake City and Seattle. To learn more visit: www.TaxBit.com, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Contact:

TaxBit

801-332-9105

media@taxbit.com

logo (PRNewsfoto/TaxBit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaxBit