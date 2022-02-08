TriRx Completes Acquisition of Elanco Manufacturing Facility in Speke, United Kingdom

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a leading international CDMO, announced today that it has finalized and closed on its agreement with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to acquire the ownership and operations of its manufacturing site in Speke, United Kingdom. Elanco is one of the world's leading animal health companies, dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The two companies agreed a two-facilty sale and long-term supply agreement in 2021, covering a facility in Shawnee, Kansas, USA, and the Speke, UK site.

David Atchison, Speke Site Head, Olivier Froelich, Elanco Vice President External Manufacturing, and Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman & CEO of TriRx Pharmaceutical Services. (PRNewswire)

Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman & CEO of TriRx, stated, "The Speke facility deal constitutes the second part of our acquisition and supply agreement with Elanco, following our closing on the Shawnee, Kansas facility in August 2021. We look forward to continuing our successful strategic partnership with this global leader. This important two-facility acquisition represents a significant step in our strategy to be a leading global CDMO in both animal health and human health. We welcome the skilled workforce at Speke to TriRx, and look forward to growing this team as we invest in the site, fulfilling the long-term supply agreement with Elanco Animal Health and bringing in new business as part of our strategic plan."

The Speke facility, initially built by Eli Lilly, offers capabilities to manufacture human health and animal health products. The sale includes the physical assets of the site and transfer of approximately 350 employees. Under the long-term supply agreement, TriRx will continue to provide Elanco with reliable delivery of its products.

James Scandura, COO of TriRx, said, "The Speke facility is located close to Liverpool, UK, which is strategically important for TriRx. It is the fifth location for us and takes us to two manufacturing facilities in North America and two in Europe. It also adds API and biological capabilities to our portfolio, and further capacity capable of manufacturing both animal health and human health products."

TriRx officially took ownership of the Speke facility on February 1st, 2022 with a formal celebration event scheduled for February 8th, attended by Maria Eagle, UK Member of Parliament for Garston and Halewood, as well as other local dignitaries, key customers, pharmaceutical executives, personnel from TriRx and Elanco, and local community members.

Dave Urbanek, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing & Quality at Elanco Animal Health, said, "Since the sale of the Shawnee facilty to TriRx in August last year, our partnership has been very successful, and we are delighted to complete this next step with the Speke facilty sale and continue our long-term strategic supply agreement with a major supplier that shares our vision."

About TriRx

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at trirx.com.

For further information

TriRx Media Contact:

Nick Cirignano

Senior Vice President

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Telephone: +1 917 767 3614

Email: nlcirignano@trirx.com

(PRNewsfoto/TriRx Pharmaceutical Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriRx Pharmaceutical Services