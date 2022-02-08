VigiLanz Ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research for Pharmacy Surveillance for Fifth Consecutive Year

The clinical surveillance company most trusted by hospitals is recognized as Best in KLAS, totaling 11 KLAS awards over 5 consecutive years

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz , a clinical surveillance company, today announced that it has earned the 2022 Best in KLAS designation from KLAS Research for Pharmacy Surveillance.

This is the fifth year that VigiLanz has been recognized by KLAS as a leader, bringing its total count of KLAS awards to 11. These awards span various categories, including Infection Control and Monitoring and Antimicrobial Stewardship, the latter of which KLAS folded into Pharmacy Surveillance last year.

The VigiLanz clinical surveillance platform , which houses VigiLanz's Pharmacy Surveillance solution, converts disparate EHR data into uniform, actionable intelligence that helps clinicians make smarter business decisions while delivering the highest quality patient care. Earning a score of 92.6, VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance continuously monitors data from the EHR and ancillary clinical systems to maximize efficiencies, standardize practices, and improve medication safety. Based on the system's built-in rule sets or hospital-specific guidelines, it automatically generates warnings and alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions.

"I am very happy with VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance. We will definitely keep using it. It is easy to use, and it has made a world of difference. This is the first time we have had a product like this. VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance replaced the manual process that we were using through our EHR."

-Manager, October 2021, klasresearch.com

In addition to pharmacy surveillance, VigiLanz offers a variety of solutions on its clinical surveillance platform, including Infection Prevention, Antimicrobial Stewardship, Safety Surveillance, Risk and Claims, Audit, Clinical and Quality Services, and Corporate Services. These solutions create an umbrella of protection for hospitals and their patients, facilitating a system-wide approach that reduces risks, improves safety, enhances patient and staff satisfaction, and streamlines workflows.

"As our hospital customers continue to face enormous challenges as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are extremely proud to once again receive national recognition from KLAS for the fifth consecutive year," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO David Goldsteen, MD . "Our customers continue to rely on us during the most critical times — from triaging COVID-19 cases, to monitoring the use of life-saving pharmaceuticals during a shortage, or saving clinicians valuable time by providing real-time alerts and reports so they can focus more on caring for their patients. It's our job to help hospitals keep patients safe, and we're honored to once again see overwhelmingly positive reactions regarding the platforms, products and solutions that we offer."

Best in KLAS is a recognition given to vendors for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. Rankings are based on customer surveys of North American healthcare leaders, administrators, clinicians, and others who interact with the solutions.

Selected commentary collected about VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance, January 2022 © 2022 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz ( www.vigilanzcorp.com ) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance, safety, quality, and risk solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz is a clinical partner to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to innovative, real-time inpatient care.

