Caprice Capital Welcomes Robert Choi as Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Choi as Vice President. Robert joins Caprice to source, execute and assist in the management of investments.

Robert was previously a Senior Associate at Breakwater Management and brings more than a decade of experience to Caprice.

"I'm excited to join the Caprice team as an early member of a growing private investment firm. Caprice has had an impressive track record since its inception in 2019 and I'm looking forward to contributing to its continued success." said Robert Choi.

While at Breakwater Management Robert focused on sourcing, executing, and managing control private equity and structured debt and equity investments. Prior to Breakwater, Robert was an Associate at Imperial Capital, an investment bank, where he advised on restructuring, M&A, and leveraged finance transactions across a variety of industries including consumer, industrials, and aerospace. Robert received his B.A. and minor from the University of California, San Diego.

About Caprice Capital

Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, non-sponsor-backed companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives. Caprice is most effective with shareholders and management teams that are seeking true partnership and better alignment from their non-control capital partners, particularly given the strategic nature and often complex and time-constrained circumstances of the transaction.

Caprice is industry-agnostic and situation-specific, often providing solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Caprice tends to be the sole lender providing a capital solution between $5-$50 million to companies with at least $2 million of EBITDA.

