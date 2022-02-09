hOS Secures $12.8M Seed Round Led by NEA

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hOS , an AI technology startup started by DataRobot Founder Jeremy Achin, today announced the close of a $12.8M seed round led by NEA, with additional participation from B5 Capital, Cortical Ventures, IA Ventures and Sequoia.

The company's funding round will support continued investment in product development, hiring and rapid scale. hOS is one of several new ventures founded by Achin in the past year aimed at solving important real-world problems using AI. The company was founded in early 2021 after Achin's nine years as CEO of Boston-based DataRobot, which was most recently valued at over $6 billion. Achin, who is actively leading hOS as CEO, is joined on the founding team by several other DataRobot alumni including former Chief of Staff and Chief Administrative Officer Natalie Hogan, who is now serving as hOS's Chief Operating Officer.

"While we're still operating in stealth-mode, we're excited to announce this funding round as an affirmation that we're working on something both innovative and extensive that our investors see as an immense opportunity," said Hogan. "We're building a world-class team at hOS, and our financial support includes some of the earliest investors and advisors at DataRobot, who were eager to, once again, put their trust in the commitment and capabilities of our team."

"The hOS team has an inspired vision and the technical talent needed for execution," said Tony Florence, Managing General Partner, Technology at NEA. "Having partnered with Jeremy and other founding team members during their tenure at DataRobot, we've seen firsthand their dedication and creative application of complex technology. We are excited to partner with hOS to bring a fresh, scalable and new offering that harnesses AI and ML to address a timely global need."

About hOS

hOS is an early-stage AI technology company founded in 2021 by several DataRobot alumni and former executives, including its founder, Jeremy Achin. The company is operating in stealth-mode developing scalable technologies that will effect significant and constructive changes in the world.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

