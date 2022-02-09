Liminal Strategy Partners Announces New Principal Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community, announced today the addition of four new private industry leaders as their Principal Advisors. The Liminal team is proud to welcome elite technology experts, Andrew Shikiar, Baker Nanduru, Gilad Rosner, and Kalpashree Gupta, to help the company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The new Principal Advisors will be joining current Advisors Filip Verley, Eric Woodward, and Andrew Kass. Each Principal Advisor imparts expertise from diverse backgrounds, including strategy, product leadership, marketing, and go-to-market innovation.

Liminal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Accomplished leaders with decades of experience join the Liminal Principal Advisors team

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew, Baker, Gilad, and Kalpa to our roster of Principal Advisors," said Travis Jarae. CEO at Liminal. "We look forward to bringing their unparalleled expertise and access to the market to our clients globally."

The extension of Liminal's team comes on the heels of the organization's focused commitment to partnering with leading companies that are solving the world's digital identity challenges to provide them with objective and high impact strategic advice, across all stages of the product and business lifecycle.

"Having been in the identity industry since 2001, it has been incredibly exciting to see the exponential growth in the pace of innovation and adoption of identity systems over the past several years. Identity is at the root of all interactions and commerce, and I'm pleased to work with Liminal in an advisory capacity to help its clients navigate this increasingly dynamic landscape," said Andrew Shikiar.

Principal Advisors will work in tandem with Liminal's advisory services team, focused on supporting its clients with transaction services, growth strategies, and market intelligence.

About the Principal Advisors

Andrew Shikiar has extensive experience driving awareness and adoption of a variety of emerging B2B technologies - including in his current role as Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of the FIDO Alliance, the global industry association focused on eliminating the world's dependence on passwords by creating and driving adoption of open standards for simpler, stronger authentication. Andrew has been involved in leading identity and multi-stakeholder organizations since 2001, when he helped recruit initial participants to the Liberty Alliance and served as a group manager for Sun Microsystems' identity management products and services. In addition to helping launch and/or lead other industry consortia such as Tizen Association and the Smart TV Alliance, Shikiar has been involved with the inception and growth of several early-stage companies or initiatives, including leadership roles at Sun's JavaSoft division as well as with start-ups in the advanced analytics and electronic marketing industries.

Baker Nanduru is an entrepreneur, award-winning product executive and general manager in SMB and consumer SaaS companies. Most recently Baker was product executive at McAfee where he managed a $2B+ consumer product portfolio including security, identity, privacy, trust and IOT solutions serving 100M+ paid consumers globally. At GoDaddy, Baker led $400M+ productivity and collaboration SaaS products serving 5M+ small business customers globally and growing revenue 30%+ YOY. At Symantec he held leadership roles in strategy, marketing, operations, and engineering. Baker is passionate about accelerating business growth with great products and has extensive experience founding, advising, and working at startup companies. Baker graduated with an MBA from Berkeley's Haas School of Business and lives in the Bay Area.

Dr. Gilad Rosner is a data protection officer, privacy researcher and government advisor. Gilad's work focuses on US & EU privacy regimes, the IoT, digital identity management, and emerging technologies. His research has been used by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and the UK House of Commons Science & Technology Committee. He has been a featured expert on the BBC and other news outlets, and his 25-year IT career spans ID technologies, digital media, robotics and telecommunications. Gilad is a member of the UK Cabinet Office Privacy and Consumer Advisory Group, and was a member of the Privacy Guidelines Expert Group convened to support a review of the OECD Privacy Guidelines. He is a Visiting Researcher at the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute, and he founded the non-profit Internet of Things Privacy Forum. Gilad is an expert on the public policy of digital identity, and he consults and researches on a broad range of issues, including GDPR, emotional AI, ID in connected cars, biometrics, and de-identification.

Kalpashree Gupta is an entrepreneur and product management leader with a track record of building trust and consistently delivering innovative experiences while leading diverse and inclusive teams. She brings 15+ years of experience in diverse domains of product, marketing, analytics and fraud risk management for new customer acquisition and deepening existing customer relationships for B2C and B2B businesses. Prior to her entrepreneurial pursuits, she worked at companies such as Early Warning Services/Zelle, American Express, General Electric and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Kalpa holds a MS in Global Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona and MA in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, India.

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

Contact: Kristen Grazia

Contact email: kristen.grazia@liminal.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC