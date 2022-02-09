MCNC names Rachel Pisciotta new Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC today announced the hiring of Rachel Pisciotta as its new Chief Financial Officer, providing new leadership and guidance for the growing technology non-profit focused on delivering high-performance Internet and networking, cloud services, cybersecurity, and other essential technologies for a diverse set of clients and communities throughout North Carolina.

Pisciotta – CPA, MBA – replaces current Chief Financial Officer Pat Moody who announced her retirement last year after 22 years of service and leadership at MCNC. Moody will remain on staff for a short time to help provide a smooth transition for her successor.

"The history of MCNC is one of leadership and innovation, and we are fortunate to attract a leader like Rachel," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "On behalf of the MCNC Board of Directors, our clients and all our stakeholders throughout North Carolina, I want to thank Patty for her many years of leadership and service to the MCNC community; her dedication and hard work have provided a strong foundation that helps assure our success into the future as we welcome Rachel to usher in a new era for MCNC and for North Carolina."

Pisciotta is a high-quality, experienced CFO with more than a decade of deep financial planning, analysis, forecasting, budgeting, and financial operations management in non-profit organizations. She also has significant experience leading multiple teams, board experience, managing projects, presenting proposals, and implementing strategic plans.

Prior to joining MCNC, Pisciotta was the Director of Finance and Business Development at Business Protection Specialists, Inc. She also previously served as Director of Finance at Duke University Health System and was Vice President and CFO at Strong Home Care Group at the University of Rochester, where she also obtained a Master of Business Administration at William E. Simon Graduate School of Business. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Alfred University.

Pisciotta is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), North Carolina Association of CPAs (NCACPA), and a founding board member of the Raleigh Professional Advisors Network. Other volunteer work includes Board of Directors for Mercy Flight Central, Inc., the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, and the Threshold Center for Alternative Youth Services, Inc. She also volunteers at Rise Against Hunger, the Methodist Home for Children, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

