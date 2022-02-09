MetTel Named to 2021 Top Software and Technology Providers Award by Food Logistics MetTel's One Platform Keeps Sensitive Goods, from Perishable Foods to Pharmaceutical Components, Safe Through Remote Monitoring

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, announced that Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named the company to its 2021 Top Software and Technology Providers award for its role in providing technology that ensures a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

"Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, MetTel's depth and breadth of technology experience is enabling industries, including critical food and pharmaceutical supply chains, to monitor cargo and make near real-time adjustments," said Ryan Crandell, Director of IoT & Fleet Solutions for MetTel. "The remote temperature monitoring for perishable food and beverages, pharmaceutical components and healthcare products demonstrates the critical role IoT can play in making industries more adaptable and resilient, from retail to transportation to healthcare."

MetTel's IoT & Fleet Solutions play a major role in providing customers with key insights throughout the supply chain. New low-power, wide-area (LPWA) IoT networks like NB-IoT and LTE-M make IoT accessible to new use cases that require low cost and long lifetime connected devices. Components of MetTel's One Platform include fleet management, remote temperature monitoring, trailer tracking, driver behavior management, multi-carrier connectivity for regional and global access and telecom expense management.

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keep people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

