PRC Releases 2022 National Healthcare Consumer Study

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today the release of the 2022 edition of their National Healthcare Consumer Study, exploring the ever-changing preferences and attitudes of healthcare consumerism.

The organization surveyed over 1,000 households across the country during summer 2021, compiling findings and releasing a final report as a downloadable PDF on PRC's online insights page. Survey participants shared their impressions on a variety of healthcare topics to illustrate trends in modern healthcare decision-making.

"At the core of healthcare as a business is the fact that patients are customers, just like any other consumer industry," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC's President and CEO. "Also, like other industries, the need to know your consumers' preferences is ever present, and with the past couple years yielding shifts in healthcare and the world at large, we knew changes would come to healthcare consumer attitudes, making this year's edition of our national study all the more important."

Key areas of focus within the study include:

Healthcare Utilization and Preferences

Healthcare Advertising

Doctors

Telemedicine and Patient Portals

Internet Usage

Cost and Contact

Age Disparities

PRC previously conducted their National Healthcare Consumer Study in 2019 and 2017, with this year's study using previous study data for comparisons over time. The studies serve as an expansion of the organization's Consumer and Brand division of healthcare experience solutions, helping organizations identify consumer preferences within their own service areas to optimize the success of their brand messaging.

"We hope the insights found in this year's study will give readers a fresh perspective on healthcare consumer preferences as we start the new year, inspiring them to ask questions about their own patient audience and find new ways to connect with consumers and ultimately drive healthcare success," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President, Client Success.

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

