Psych Hub Partners With HCA Healthcare and Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry On New Podcast Series The You Ask, We Answer podcast answers mental health questions that people often search for online

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Mental health impacts everyone. Every day people are online actively asking questions and seeking answers related to mental health. Psych Hub and HCA Healthcare, in collaboration with Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry, have partnered to create a 10-episode podcast series called "You Ask, We Answer" to bring people credible online mental health education.

Your most commonly asked questions answered by world-renowned mental health experts.

The goal of the You Ask, We Answer podcast is to provide a forum for mental health education and to encourage a dialogue without any form of stigma or discrimination.

The first episode of "You Ask, We Answer" will be available on February 8, 2022 and new episodes will be released every two weeks. Each episode will be available as a long-form audio version and a two-minute video version.

HCA healthcare will also be making the podcasts available to its thousands of team members through its various affiliates.

You can find the audio podcast here: https://anchor.fm/you-ask-we-answer

The two-minute video can be watched here: https://youtu.be/hx4NvU7Tx7g

Season's Episode Topics

· Living with ADHD · Self-Harm / Self-Injury · Binge Eating Disorder · Post Traumatic Stress Disorder · Borderline Personality Disorder · Obsessive Compulsive Disorder · Narcissistic Personality Disorder · Alcohol / Substance Use · Depression · Intellectual and Developmental Challenges

ABOUT PSYCH HUB

Co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub is the world's largest mental health education platform. Visit www.psychhub.com for more information.

ABOUT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY - DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY

The Columbia University Department of Psychiatry is one of the largest in the country in terms of faculty size as well as state, federal, and foundation research support. It is currently among the top-ranked in the nation for Psychiatry in the US News & World Report Best Hospital rankings, as well as in psychiatric research funding from the National Institutes of Health.

ABOUT HCA HEALTHCARE

As a leading provider of healthcare services, HCA Healthcare uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. HCA Healthcare is comprised of more than 182 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

