Reed College Partners with Uwill to Increase Mental Health Counseling Capacity

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed College today announced a new partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Designed to expand capacity and help colleges meet demand at campus counseling centers, Uwill's solution connects students with a proprietary team of licensed available counselors based on their unique needs and preferences.

"The diversity of Reed's campus community is one of our greatest strengths as an institution, and providing all students with access to mental health support that meets their unique individual needs has only become more important over the past two years," said Johanna Workman, PsyD, Director of Counseling Services at Reed College. "Because their approach is specifically designed around today's students, Uwill is transforming our approach to mental health and counseling at a time when this work has never been more important."

Reed College is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing mental health challenges reported at campuses nationwide. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past eighteen months.

"Reed College is recognized as one of the country's most forward-thinking institutions when it comes to issues of mental health and wellness," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This partnership is about realizing the potential of emerging technology to help institutions expand capacity — and help more students access the support they need."

Uwill's proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence to immediately connect students with available counselors who meet their unique needs and preferences. The only secure, student-focused teletherapy platform, Umatch offers all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), and Uhelp provides 24/7/365 emergency access. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including Boston College, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, University of San Francisco, and Sacred Heart University to expand their mental health and wellness offering.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor network, Uwill's core foundation, Umatch, offers students an immediate connection to an available therapist based on needs and preferences. Available worldwide, Uwill provides a secure environment and facilitates video, phone, chat, and message sessions. In addition, Uhelp extends campus support to include 24/7/365 emergency assistance, and Ucollaborate allows for seamless coordination of care. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and has worked with leading institutions including University of Maryland, Stevens Institute of Technology, Boston College and Bay Path University. Uwill is the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

