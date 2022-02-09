Romanian cryptocurrency platform Tradesilvania.com appoints Mihaela Drăgoiu, former Head of Supervision and Control Directorate of FIU Romania (ONPCSB) as the new Risk & Regulatory Affairs Director

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradesilvania - the Premium platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset investments has announced the expansion of the Company's compliance management team with Mrs. Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu.

Former Head of Supervision FIU Romania appointed Tradesilvania.com Head of Risk (PRNewswire)

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu is the former Head of the Prevention, Supervision and Control Directorate of FIU Romania (ONPCSB) with over 20 years of experience in the institution.

She has been involved in the continuous development of the legal framework (primary and secondary legislation) in the field, including the Act 129/2019, which sets out the legal requirements for the authorization/registration of crypto exchanges and digital wallet providers and establishes them as reporting entities in Romania. During the same period, Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu was a Member and a FIU Romania Representative in the Commission for the Authorization of Currency Exchange Operations within the Romanian Ministry of Finance.

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu will help Tradesilvania's team to further develop and adjust the Company's legal compliance framework to the newest legal requirements in Romania and the European Union. With more than 21 years of regulatory experience acquired within the Romanian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Mrs. Dragoiu will contribute to Tradesilvania's effort in further developing its risk management framework and the KYK/KYT procedures specific to digital assets.

"Attracting the best compliance experts in our Company is a natural step for our team. With the help of Mrs. Dragoiu, Tradesilvania's mission to develop an innovative digital investment infrastructure in partnership with the classic financial institutions is achieved." said Mr. Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO – Tradesilvania

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu - Regulatory Affairs Director: "I am thrilled to join the Tradesilvania team and to continue together the development of the compliance framework in this context of innovative accelerated growth of blockchain services in Romania. Our goal is to support the long-term dialogue with the state institutions and to be a provider of free education to all the participants in the digital asset market in Romania and the European Union".

Tradesilvania provides 24/7 access to 47 cryptocurrencies and 107 pairings available for automatic transactions through a web and mobile app, as well as OTC (over the counter) services, virtual asset management, custody and blockchain financial infrastructure for its clients, individuals, companies and institutions.

