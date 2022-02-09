This Mutual Fund Company is in a Class by itself for FP Sales Support One Company Stands Alone in Earning DALBAR's Annual Sales Support Award

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DALBAR has formally recognized JPMorgan as the sole winner of the 2021 Excellence in Sales Support Award. After a rigorous review of 14 industry-leading financial services firms, only one sales desk emerged to qualify for DALBAR's prestigious annual award: JPMorgan.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains what set JPMorgan apart from the competition, "While a number of companies excelled in one area or another, JPMorgan really stood out in their providing a well-rounded experience. Considering how frequently financial professionals call into the Sales Desk, having someone who is friendly and personable can really impact their day-to-day. Of course, being able to competently answer their questions and communicate effectively all while respecting their time are also key to meeting the needs of today's professionals. By doing all of these things so well, JPMorgan's Sales Desk earns the trust and respect of the advisors they work with, which opens up opportunities to actively advance the sales effort, helping the advisor close the sale and expand their book of business."

The Excellence in Sales Support Award is earned through an objective and rigorous third-party audit of the quality of inbound sales support calls from advisors, agents and other financial professionals. Telephone service experiences are reviewed against detailed criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. To qualify, companies must consistently perform at a high level over the course of a year-long review.

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

