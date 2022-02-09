Top NY Oral Surgeons Announce the Merger and Rebrand of 12 Oral Surgery Offices

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Oral Surgical Groups composed of Board Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Manhattan, Queens, Long Island and Westchester County, NY have merged together and announced the rebrand of their offices—Leading Edge Oral Surgery.

At Leading Edge Oral Surgery in the NY Metro Area, our highly experienced oral and maxillofacial surgeons work cohesively to deliver advanced, precise surgical care. Our oral surgeons have extensive training and expertise in simple, complex, rehabilitative and emergency surgical care. Whether you require dental implants, tooth extractions, jaw surgery, etc., we are proud to deliver the services you need from our modern, clean practice locations complete with the most advanced dental technology. (PRNewswire)

The rebranding includes the former Long Island Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Suffolk County, Premier Care Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and PML Oral & Implant Surgery in Nassau County, Leading Edge Oral Surgery in Queens and Manhattan Counties, and Westchester Oral & Maxillofacial Associates in Westchester County, all of which have partnered with Premier Care Dental Management over the years. The practice encompasses 12 offices across the New York Metropolitan area.

"The joining and rebranding of our offices is exciting news for all of our doctors and practices," says Dr. Joshua Gish, Board Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at Leading Edge Oral Surgery, "By joining together, we will be more efficient with our communications and more accessible to our colleagues and patients across the NY Metro, all while providing the high-quality care that each office is known for."

The practice has begun branding changes, including the development of a new website, leadingedgeoralsurgery.com and the process has been seamless to the offices, dental colleagues and patients.

"The rebranding of our practices has been wonderful. We are working more closely with our fellow doctors and their colleagues," says Dr. David Jurman, Board Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at Leading Edge. "It's great to be part of a team of so many talented surgeons with multiple locations across New York that share the same passion for exceptional patient care."

Leading Edge Oral Surgery maintains the warm, comfortable environment their patients have become accustomed to. Complete with highly skilled doctors and friendly staff members, these 12 oral surgery offices are proud to join together and set the standard for patient care.

About Leading Edge Oral Surgery

Leading Edge Oral Surgery is a distinguished Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical practice with locations throughout the NY Metropolitan Area. Leading Edge doctors practice in beautiful, state-of-the-art offices with the latest in dental technology. From dental implants to wisdom teeth removal, facial reconstruction and more, Leading Edge provides expert and individualized care to patients of all ages. In addition, their surgeons perform TRUETEETH™, the premier same-day dental implant protocol designed by Leading Edge Oral Surgeons. For more information about Leading Edge Oral Surgery, call 1-844-878-8338 or visit leadingedgeoralsurgery.com.

