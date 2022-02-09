USA Swimming Announces Partnership with LiveBarn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming today announced a three-year partnership with LiveBarn, the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events. LiveBarn will become the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. As an exclusive partner, LiveBarn will work directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country.

LiveBarn is the leader in broadcasting youth and amateur sports. (PRNewsfoto/LiveBarn) (PRNewswire)

"Our new relationship with LiveBarn offers a no-cost streaming solution to the facilities that serve our member clubs and we are excited about the benefits to those pool operators," USA Swimming Chief Commercial Officer Shana Ferguson said. "Our athletes deserve world-class aquatics facilities in which to train and compete, and this is a major step in providing better services to them."

"We are very proud to be partnering with USA Swimming as their official streaming supplier," said Ray Giroux, Chief Operating Officer of LiveBarn. "Together, our goal is to ensure that our offering serves the best interests of USA Swimming and its member organizations. We look forward to bringing our technology to all of the parents, coaches and athletes affiliated with USA Swimming so that they never miss a moment."

Through this partnership, LiveBarn will serve as the presenting sponsor of the USA Swimming Workshop in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They will also engage with USA Swimming members, coaches and facilities via a presence on the USA Swimming website, email campaigns and will display the USA Swimming logo and the official supplier designation on related marketing initiatives.

For more information on LiveBarn, please visit livebarn.com.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events, and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition, including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: build the base; promote the sport; achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

Contact: Jessica Delos Reyes (719-439-8707/ jdelosreyes@usaswimming.org)

About LiveBarn

LiveBarn provides Live Streaming and On Demand replay of amateur and youth sports events. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,200 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

