WOW! mobile boutique partners with Statflo to enhance customer experience

Leading Canadian multi-carrier wireless retailer implements Statflo solution, enabling frontline teams to connect with customers via text messaging.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WOW! mobile boutique, a national multi-carrier wireless retailer known for its focus on customer experience, partnered with Statflo to expand its customer engagement strategy within their retail stores. With Statflo's solution, retail teams now have a full view of their customers and can have two-way conversations via text messaging providing personalized and engaging shopping experiences.

Statflo & WOW! mobile boutique Logos

"We are excited to partner with WOW! (Match Retail)," said Scott McArthur, CRO of Statflo."They are one of the leading wireless retailers committed to providing unparalleled customer experience and unbiased cell phone advice in their 80+ retail locations. Through this partnership, their workforce of 400+ Wireless Associates are enabled to better manage their loyal customer base and elevate their signature customer experience even further through proactive customer engagement in their preferred channel, one-to-one text messaging."

"WOW! mobile is excited to deliver an even stronger personalized one-to-one relationship with our customers through Statflo's technology," said Scott Grover, National Sales Director at WOW! mobile. "Since partnering with Statflo, we have seen an increase in traffic and NPS scores. Our retail teams love the ability to text customers, while maintaining total compliance around the conversation. Interacting with customers in real-time makes the traditional wireless experience much more efficient in store while enabling our sales team to ultimately grow their business relationships."

"Statflo allows my team to reach our customers easily and securely," said Heath Kak, Director Marketing and Merchandising at WOW! Mobile. "The data within Statflo's solution offers detailed insights into each customer allowing associates to provide a personalized experience and ensure satisfied customers. In addition, the onboarding and training provided by Statflo's Customer Success group ensured the team was set up for success from the beginning."

Statflo is committed to helping telecoms, financial institutions and retailers engage with their customers via their preferred channel. Statflo's leading compliance engine enables businesses operating in highly regulated industries to have the most meaningful, safest two-way conversations with their customers.

About Statflo



Statflo is the leading compliant one-to-one business messaging platform that enables businesses to have meaningful, two-way conversations with their customers over their preferred channel. With seamless integrations to existing systems, rich sendable content, and multi-channel messaging, customer-facing teams have all the tools and context they need in a single platform to engage, retain, and grow their customer base. For more information, please visit www.statflo.com , or visit them on LinkedIn .

About WOW! mobile boutique

WOW! mobile boutique is a leading Canadian multi-carrier wireless retailer. Customer experience is what we do! As advocates for a better wireless journey, our whole team is passionate about retail - focusing on the customer's needs and helping them make the right call when selecting a solution for their lifestyle. It helps that we offer Canada's best wireless carriers, TELUS, Rogers, Koodo, Fido, Chatr and Public Mobile and carry the coolest lineup of accessories. Visit us at a mall near you! wowmobile.ca

