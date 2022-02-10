Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues of NT$25.16 Billion, Reaching an Eight-year High

TAIPEI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2022 at NT$25.16 billion to reach an eight-year high for the same period. The January revenues grew by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY), and declined by 14.8% month-on-month due to seasonality. Logistics issues continue to be a bottleneck, while semi-conductor shortages are easing.

Business highlights for January include:

Gaming line [1] : revenues grew 28.7% YoY

Desktops: revenues grew 40.7% YoY

Commercial PCs (desktop and notebooks): revenues grew 18.6% YoY

Displays: revenues grew 15.3% YoY

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 19.0% of total revenues, compared to 16.1% contribution in January 2021.

Among the Acer Group subsidiaries, the publicly-listed companies have all announced their January revenues, while Acer Gaming's revenues grew by 29.3% YoY and Acer Gadget's revenues grew by 24.9% YoY.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

