Boston Hemp Inc.: What is Hemp Flower and How is it Used?

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hemp industry continues to grow rapidly, hemp companies like Boston Hemp are selling smokeable flower by the pound. Once the 2018 farm bill was signed into law by President Trump, the industry has exploded in record fashion. But what is hemp flower? And how is it used?

Hemp flower is a meticulously grown plant that is considered to be hemp in its rawest, most natural form. The flower is responsible for the majority of CBD products available for purchase throughout the country. Found only on female plants, the largest buds, or "colas", are found towards the top of the plant where the greatest amount of sunlight is absorbed. Most CBD products are made from the extracted oils from large hemp fields. The premium smokable flower is grown with much more care. The plants are grown in fields, greenhouses, or indoor commercial buildings, carefully pruned throughout the grow, then cured and hand-trimmed in a controlled environment. These buds are harvested at the peak of their maturity to offer the best quality.

The hemp plant has more than 120 cannabinoids, making it one of the most versatile plants on planet. Popular cannabinoids that are currently being sold, such as delta 8 THC, THC-O, HHC, and CBD are all extracted directly from the hemp plant. "Our greenhouse and indoor hemp flower is indistinguishable from traditional marijuana," says Brandon Gadles CEO at Boston Hemp Inc. "The quality has skyrocketed since 2018, and we have been fortunate enough to have our products in over 12,000 stores."

All Boston Hemp products are lab tested and 100% insured, giving consumers and regulators peace of mind about the authenticity of the hemp derived products, which meet federal and state regulations. From this plant alone, Boston Hemp has over 100 products available on their website for purchase. Flower, wax, hash, oil, tinctures, and edibles are some of the most popular items being sold in stores.

With the current health scares happening around the world, people are turning to the aid of natural alternatives to help reach their personal wellness goals. Most of Boston Hemp's customer reviews state they take CBD for muscle and joint pain, anxiety, stress, and sleep. You can find all of Boston Hemp's products available for immediate delivery on their website.

