California housing affordability improves in fourth-quarter 2021 as prices level off and incomes grow, C.A.R. reports

- Twenty-five percent of California households could afford to purchase the $797,470 median-priced home in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 24 percent in third-quarter 2021 but down from 27 percent in fourth-quarter 2020.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A tempering of home price growth combined with a solid increase in household incomes improved the affordability outlook for Californians in the fourth quarter of 2021, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Infographic: https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/HAI-2021-Q4

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in fourth-quarter 2021 inched up to 25 percent from 24 percent in the third quarter of 2021 but was down from 27 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The fourth-quarter 2021 figure is less than half of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $148,000 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $797,470 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the fourth quarter of 2021. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,700, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.28 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.07 percent in third-quarter 2021 and 2.96 percent in fourth-quarter 2020.

With the median price of condominiums and townhomes reaching another record high in fourth-quarter 2021, affordability for condos and townhomes dipped from the previous quarter. Thirty-six percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $610,350 median-priced condo/townhome in the fourth quarter of 2021, which required an annual income of $113,200 to make monthly payments of $2,830. The fourth quarter 2021 figure was down from 41 percent a year ago.

Compared with California, half of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $361,700 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $67,200 to make monthly payments of $1,680. Nationwide affordability was down from 55 percent a year ago.

Key points from the fourth-quarter 2021 Housing Affordability report include:

  • Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the fourth quarter of 2021 declined in 19 counties, improved in 19 counties and remained unchanged in 13 counties. Compared to the previous year, forty-one counties experienced a drop in housing affordability from a year ago, 6 counties increased year-over-year, and four counties remained flat from last year.
  • In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area, affordability improved from the previous quarter in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and Napa and was unchanged in the remaining five counties. San Mateo County was the least affordable Bay Area county, at just 19 percent of households able to purchase the $2,100,000 median-priced home. Forty-two percent of Solano County households could afford the $585,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.
  • In the Southern California region, Los Angeles was the only county whose affordability improved from the previous quarter. Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties recorded a decline in affordability from the previous quarter and San Diego was unchanged. At 17 percent, Orange County was the least affordable, and San Bernardino was the most affordable at 42 percent.
  • In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 54 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 27 percent.
  • In the Central Coast region, Santa Cruz County was the least affordable, and San Luis Obispo County was the most affordable at 22 percent.
  • For the state as a whole, Lassen (63 percent) was the most affordable county in in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by Kings (54 percent), Merced (45 percent), Shasta (45 percent) and Tuolumne (45 percent). Lassen also required the lowest minimum qualifying income to purchase a median-priced home at $46,000.
  • Mono (13 percent), Orange (17 percent) and Santa Cruz (17 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each requiring at least a minimum income of $158,000 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo required the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home in fourth-quarter 2021 at $390,000. The other two California counties with a minimum qualifying income exceeding $300,000 were San Francisco ($338,800) and Santa Clara ($311,200).
  • Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Yuba and Mariposa, dropping 13 and 11 points, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2020. The drop in affordability in Yuba was due partly to a surge in the county's median price from a year ago but also was due to the decline in its median household income. For Mariposa, the decline in affordability was caused by a 25.3 percent year-over-year increase in its median home price.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.
See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
Fourth quarter 2021

STATE/REGION/COUNTY

Qtr. 4

2021

Qtr. 3

2021


Qtr. 4

2020


Median Home Price

Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance

Minimum Qualifying Income

Calif. Single-family home

25

24


27


$797,470

$3,700

$148,000

Calif. Condo/Townhome

36

37


41


$610,350

$2,830

$113,200

Los Angeles Metro Area

26

26


30


$722,000

$3,350

$134,000

Inland Empire

35

36


41


$530,000

$2,460

$98,400

San Francisco Bay Area

23

22


24


$1,250,000

$5,800

$232,000

United States

50

50


55


$361,700

$1,680

$67,200










San Francisco Bay Area









Alameda

20

19


23


$1,265,000

$5,870

$234,800

Contra Costa

33

31


34


$870,000

$4,040

$161,600

Marin

23

22


22


$1,605,000

$7,450

$298,000

Napa

24

23


29


$885,000

$4,110

$164,400

San Francisco

21

21


20


$1,825,000

$8,470

$338,800

San Mateo

19

19


20


$2,100,000

$9,750

$390,000

Santa Clara

22

22


22


$1,675,000

$7,780

$311,200

Solano

42

42


45


$585,000

$2,720

$108,800

Sonoma

28

28


28


$774,500

$3,600

$144,000

Southern California









Los Angeles

21

19


23


$797,890

$3,700

$148,000

Orange

17

18


22


$1,150,000

$5,340

$213,600

Riverside

32

33


39


$585,000

$2,720

$108,800

San Bernardino

42

43


48


$450,000

$2,090

$83,600

San Diego

23

23


26


$845,000

$3,920

$156,800

Ventura

24

25


27


$849,000

$3,940

$157,600

Central Coast









Monterey

19

20


18


$850,000

$3,950

$158,000

San Luis Obispo

22

24


25


$802,000

$3,720

$148,800

Santa Barbara

20

17


16


$919,000

$4,270

$170,800

Santa Cruz

17

17


19


$1,210,000

$5,620

$224,800

Central Valley









Fresno

40

42


48


$387,500

$1,800

$72,000

Glenn

43

44


47


$335,000

$1,560

$62,400

Kern

43

45


48


$340,000

$1,580

$63,200

Kings

54

56


57


$330,000

$1,530

$61,200

Madera

42

43


49


$390,000

$1,810

$72,400

Merced

45

44


45


$370,000

$1,720

$68,800

Placer

39

38


42


$650,000

$3,020

$120,800

Sacramento

39

39


43


$515,000

$2,390

$95,600

San Benito

27

27


31


$780,000

$3,620

$144,800

San Joaquin

38

37


42


$499,000

$2,320

$92,800

Stanislaus

40

41


46


$440,000

$2,040

$81,600

Tulare

44

46


49


$329,000

$1,530

$61,200

Far North









Butte

35

35


35


$443,000

$2,060

$82,400

Lassen

63

68


67


$246,750

$1,150

$46,000

Plumas

39

38


45


$418,750

$1,940

$77,600

Shasta

45

44


49


$369,000

$1,710

$68,400

Siskiyou

44

41


48


$305,000

$1,420

$56,800

Tehama

40

38


45


$327,500

$1,520

$60,800

Other Calif. Counties









Amador

43

42


50


$420,000

$1,950

$78,000

Calaveras

40

39


44


$460,000

$2,140

$85,600

Del Norte

39

35


36


$350,000

$1,630

$65,200

El Dorado

37

35


41


$630,000

$2,930

$117,200

Humboldt

30

32


38


$437,500

$2,030

$81,200

Lake

43

42


46


$341,200

$1,580

$63,200

Mariposa

30

35


41


$470,000

$2,180

$87,200

Mendocino

22

23


28


$551,000

$2,560

$102,400

Mono

13

13


11


$850,000

$3,950

$158,000

Nevada

37

35


40


$530,000

$2,460

$98,400

Sutter

41

42


46


$418,000

$1,940

$77,600

Tuolumne

45

45


50


$385,000

$1,790

$71,600

Yolo

33

33


38


$589,450

$2,740

$109,600

Yuba

36

38


49


$411,450

$1,910

$76,400

